Patriots, Cavs receive all-state accolades

× Expand Photo by Richard Force. Homewood pitcher Ben Roberts (9) Homewood pitcher Ben Roberts (9) throws a pitch during a game against Hoover on March 18 at Hoover High School.

Homewood and John Carroll high schools combined to place several players on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state teams this spring in both baseball and softball.

On the baseball side, senior pitcher Ben Roberts and senior utility player Levi Nickoli both earned first-team honors in Class 6A. Roberts led the way with 10 wins on the mound, posting a 1.77 earned run average with 47 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings. Nickoli batted .398 with a .660 on-base percentage and 63 stolen bases while also contributing greatly on the mound.

Senior outfielder Cooper Sain earned second-team honors after hitting .361 with a .478 OBP, 33 runs batted in and 22 stolen bases. Senior infielder George Brockwell received honorable mention after hitting .390 with six home runs and 41 RBIs.

John Carroll senior Garrett Barnes earned honorable mention in Class 5A baseball after hitting .402 with 34 RBIs while also posting a 3-2 record on the mound.

On the softball side, Homewood eighth-grader Emily Stuman, sophomore Anne Hope Howell and junior outfielder Madison Letson received honorable mention in Class 6A. Stuman threw 70 innings with a 2.20 ERA and 83 strikeouts. Howell went 16-6 with a 2.74 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 110 innings. Letson hit .636 with five home runs and 21 RBIs, piling up 77 hits and stealing 21 bases for the Patriots.

John Carroll senior Emily Williams earned second-team honors in Class 5A softball after hitting .465 with five home runs and 42 RBIs.