Patriots, Cavs ready for area tournaments

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Royce Bitten (34) dribbles against Mountain Brook forward Andrew Johnson (4) during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The high school basketball postseason is almost here.

Homewood and John Carroll's boys and girls basketball teams will look to start playoff runs with the upcoming area tournaments.

Homewood's boys won Class 6A, Area 9 and will host the area tournament, while the girls will travel to Minor for the area tournament.

The boys posted a 5-1 record in area play, with their only loss coming to Minor. The girls went 4-2 in area play to finish second.

Homewood's boys will play Jackson-Olin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the opening round, followed by Minor and Parker. The winners will play in the area title game Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Homewood's girls face Parker at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, after Jackson-Olin and Minor square off. The winners will play Tuesday at 6 p.m. as well in the championship game.

The 5A, Area 9 girls tournament will be held at Northside, with John Carroll playing Wenonah on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Should the Lady Cavs win, they would play Friday at 6 p.m. in the area final.

The boys will play at Wenonah, taking on the host Dragons on Monday at 5 p.m. The area final is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The top two finishers in each area tournament advance to the sub-regional round of the playoffs, with those games taking place toward the end of next week.