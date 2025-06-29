Patriots, Cavs rack up spring sports accolades

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. Homewood’s Annie McBride.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released its 2025 all-state baseball team, recognizing some of the top performers from this spring.

Several standout players from local schools earned honors across Classes 7A, 6A and 5A.

Homewood’s Jack Ross was a first-team selection as a pitcher in Class 6A. Senior Will Dobbins also made the second team as an infielder after a strong season at the plate and in the field. Ross posted a 10-1 record with a 1.15 ERA, firing two shutouts. Dobbins hit .391 and drove in 34 runs.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its annual all-state softball team Saturday, recognizing the top players from the 2025 high school season.

John Carroll's Emily Williams made the list, as she was named an honorable mention utility in Class 5A.

Williams had a standout junior season for the Cavaliers, as the Southern Miss commit hit for a .414 average with 14 home runs and 52 runs batted in.

The postseason teams recognizing the top high school soccer players from the 2025 season were also announced, and several athletes from Homewood and John Carroll earned all-state and all-metro honors for their standout performances.

Homewood was well-represented on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. Gid Malone earned first team overall all-state, first team Class 6A all-state, and first team all-metro as a senior midfielder. Allen Shanks, a senior defender, was named second team overall all-state and first team 6A all-state. Junior forward Amon Kapelach picked up first team 6A all-state honors, along with honorable mention overall all-state and all-metro.

Fellow junior forward Stephen Villafranca landed on the second team 6A all-state, earning honorable mention overall all-state, and was named to the second team all-metro. Charley Chewning and Jacob Hill were named honorable mention all-metro as well.

On the girls’ team, senior midfielder Annie McBride was selected to the first team overall all-state, first team 6A all-state and first team A Division all-metro. Senior defender Hollis Tangye was chosen for the second team overall all-state and first team 6A all-state. Junior forward Meagan Tucker earned second team 6A all-state and second team A Division all-metro honors. Juniors Ryanne Ezekiel and sophomore Kardyn Spears received honorable mention overall all-state recognition.

John Carroll also had a strong postseason showing. Junior defender Ismael Jimenez was named to the second team overall all-state, first team 5A all-state, and received honorable mention all-metro.

Senior defender JC Martinez earned first team 5A all-state and honorable mention overall all-state and all-metro. Sophomore midfielder Emmanuel Gonzalez and senior midfielder Georgie Lopez each landed on the second team 5A all-state, were given honorable mention overall all-state, and earned all-metro recognition — Gonzalez as honorable mention and Lopez on the second team. Junior goalkeeper Walter Hungerpillar was named honorable mention overall all-state. Yeri Maldanado and Chris Lopez each earned honorable mention all-metro nods. On the girls side, Sophia Sevier and Tori Botthof were both named to the first team B Division all-metro. Olivia Sullivan made the second team B Division all-metro, and Mia Wos received honorable mention B Division all-metro.