Patriots, Cavs open baseball playoffs Friday

× Expand Homewood huddles up before a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

It's playoff time for the Homewood and John Carroll high school baseball teams.

After winning Class 6A, Area 9 in the regular season, Homewood enters the state playoffs with a home series against Huffman this weekend.

Homewood will play a doubleheader at home against the Vikings on Friday. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m., with the second game to be played approximately 30 minutes following the first.

If a third game is needed to decide the series, it will be played at noon Saturday.

The Patriots enter the playoffs with a record of 28-6, having been one of the top teams all season long. Huffman, the Area 10 runner-up enters the postseason with a record of 11-14.

The winner of the series will play the winner between Fort Payne and Mortimer Jordan next weekend in the second round.

John Carroll qualified for the Class 5A playoffs after finishing as the runner-up in Area 10, as the Cavs will travel to American Christian for the first round of the playoffs.

The Cavs will play a doubleheader Friday beginning at 5 p.m., with a decisive third game set for 1 p.m. Saturday if necessary.

John Carroll enters the playoffs with a record of 18-16. The winner of the series will take on the winner between Russellville and Sardis in the second round.