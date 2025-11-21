Patriots, Cavs finish stellar flag seasons

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Flag Football Homewood High School flag football.

The Homewood and John Carroll high school flag football teams had stellar 2025 seasons, which featured deep playoff runs.

Homewood finished the year with a 12-5 record, falling in the Class 6A-7A quarterfinals to Vestavia Hills, one of the favorites to return to the state championship game next week.

Homewood began its playoff run with a 21-6 win over Oak Mountain, then knocked off Decatur 26-13.

John Carroll posted an 11-7-1 record, only falling to Boaz in the Class 1A-5A quarterfinals. The Cavs began the playoffs with a 42-34 win over Sipsey Valley, and followed that up with another high-scoring victory against Anniston, 47-18.