Patriots, Cavs finish stellar flag seasons

by

The Homewood and John Carroll high school flag football teams had stellar 2025 seasons, which featured deep playoff runs.

Homewood finished the year with a 12-5 record, falling in the Class 6A-7A quarterfinals to Vestavia Hills, one of the favorites to return to the state championship game next week.

Homewood began its playoff run with a 21-6 win over Oak Mountain, then knocked off Decatur 26-13. 

John Carroll posted an 11-7-1 record, only falling to Boaz in the Class 1A-5A quarterfinals. The Cavs began the playoffs with a 42-34 win over Sipsey Valley, and followed that up with another high-scoring victory against Anniston, 47-18.