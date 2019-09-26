Patriots, Cavs aiming for strong finish

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Homewood’s Len Irvine (3) runs the ball during a game against Hueytown at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

The playoff fates of high school football teams are sealed in the month of October, as region play draws to a close and the regular season concludes.

Homewood and John Carroll will try to finish their campaigns on a high note. The Patriots have made the state playoffs for seven consecutive years and made it to the quarterfinals last fall for the first time since 2006.

John Carroll is aiming to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2009.

Homewood makes a trip to Minor on Oct. 4 in the first of four Class 6A, Region 5 contests in the month. The Patriots held off a pesky Minor team 31-28 last fall. The Tenacious Tigers rapidly improved under first-year head coach Adrian Abrams last year and will likely provide a test once again.

The Patriots then travel to Chelsea on Oct. 11. Homewood beat the Hornets 34-7 last season. Chelsea won just two games in head coach Dustin Goodwin’s first year but are much improved in 2019.

The following week, Homewood hosts Carver-Birmingham. When the two teams met last fall, Homewood emerged with a 27-13 victory. Homewood was unbeaten in region play through that contest last year, until Jackson-Olin defeated the Patriots 18-10 in a game that gave the Mustangs the region title.

Homewood and Jackson-Olin will face off at Waldrop Stadium on Oct. 25 in the region finale for both squads. The game figures to be important again this fall in the region title race. Jackson-Olin put together its first undefeated regular season in school history last year and has made the playoffs in two of the past three years.

The Patriots finish the regular season Nov. 1 at Paul Bryant.

John Carroll faces the gauntlet of Class 5A, Region 4 in the month of October, beginning with a trip to Briarwood on Oct. 4. On Oct. 11, the Cavs head to Pleasant Grove. The following week, John Carroll hosts Wenonah before heading to Lawson Field to play Ramsay on Oct. 25.

Those teams represent four of the top five teams from Region 4 a season ago and will provide a stiff challenge for the improving Cavs. Last fall, John Carroll was able to score just 18 combined points across those four games. The Cavs fell to Briarwood 42-12, were shut out in losses to Pleasant Grove and Wenonah by identical 42-0 scores and lost to Ramsay 42-6.

The Cavs have their open week Nov. 1 after 10 straight games.