Patriots baseball set to host 2nd round of playoffs

× Expand Homewood second baseman William Tanner (4) takes off for first base during a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The top-ranked Homewood High School baseball team is set for the second round of the playoffs this week.

The Patriots will be at home for the second straight week, as they host Fort Payne in the second round best-of-three series. The series will begin Thursday, with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. If a decisive third game is necessary, it will be played Friday at 5 p.m.

Homewood (30-6) swept Huffman in the first round last week, not allowing a run in two shutout victories. Fort Payne defeated Mortimer Jordan in three games to advance.

The winner of this week's series will play either Hazel Green or Oxford in the quarterfinals.

In addition, the Homewood and John Carroll soccer teams have been in playoff action. John Carroll's boys fell short on Tuesday, falling to Douglas 1-0. The Lady Cavs won, beating Crossville 1-0, and will prepare to face Springville in the Class 5A quarterfinals Friday.

Homewood's boys and girls are moving on, as the girls defeated Gardendale 5-0 and the boys beat Gardendale 6-2 earlier this week. Homewood will now move on to face longtime playoff rival Mountain Brook in the third round Thursday evening. The girls matchup will bat a 6 p.m. at Waldrop Stadium, with the boys playing at 7:30 p.m. at Mountain Brook.