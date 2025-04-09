Patriots athletics: All-state honors, ongoing spring action

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. Homewood's Jack Ross (5) throws a pitch in a game earlier this season against Brookwood.

Winter sports have come and gone, and spring sports are in full force.

To wrap up the basketball season, Ellis McCool and Kaleb Carson were recognized as part of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team.

McCool made the Class 6A second team on the girls side, while Carson was named honorable mention on the boys side.

McCool exhibited signs of greatness throughout the season, highlighted by a 34-point, 20-rebound, five-block game against Huffman in the sub-regional round. For the season, she averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds each game.

Homewood’s girls made their first appearance at the regional tournament in five years this season under head coach Gavin King. The Lady Patriots went 22-11, winning the area tournament and its sub-regional contest to get to the Northeast Regional.

“This year’s team fought through a tough schedule and showed future teams that the season is a marathon and not a sprint,” King said. “This will be a great reminder for next year’s team that all the work in the summer, all the holiday practices and games, and the long regular season provides opportunities to get better every day so that we can make a postseason run in February.”

Carson, a junior guard, put together a great season for the Patriots. He was a second team selection on the Under the Lights All-South Metro Team, and averaged 15 points per game for Homewood after coming off the football field in the fall. Carson helped Homewood to a 19-11 record and an appearance in the 6A sub-regional round.

“I think it’s a really exciting time to be involved in basketball around Homewood for various reasons,” Homewood head coach Elijah Garrison said. “Our sub-varsity teams are super talented from top to bottom. We have a coaching staff that’s bought in to making this thing as great as it can be. I’m super thankful for them and our community for their buy-in and support.”

On the spring scene, several Homewood squads are putting together successful campaigns.

Through the middle of March, Homewood’s baseball team had won 14 of its first 17 games of the season. The Patriots finish out their area slate in early April and are in prime position to claim the area title, assuring them of a first-round home playoff berth. On the horizon in April is a regular season matchup at Vestavia Hills on April 11 as well. The high school baseball playoffs begin the weekend of April 18-19.

Homewood’s softball team has put forth some impressive performances so far as well, posting a record of 9-5-1 through the first 15 games. The Patriots have knocked off crosstown foes Mountain Brook (three times) and John Carroll, in addition to tying last year’s state runner-up Hartselle at a tournament.

Like baseball, the softball team is in prime position to claim the regular season area title, with the area tournament set for some time between April 19-25. Left in the regular season is a night honoring Aniah Blanchard on April 9, and senior night on April 17.

Homewood’s boys and girls soccer teams are off to impressive starts as well. Through March 15, the boys team held a record of 13-1, while the girls were 11-2-2. Both teams had been among the top teams in Class 6A throughout the first month of the season. The soccer playoffs kick off April 24.

The outdoor track and field season is underway as well, with the section meets set for April 25-26. Homewood’s section meet will be at Northridge, with the state meet for the week after in Gulf Shores.

The defending state champion boys golf team will get a chance to defend its crown, with the section tournament set for April 29 in Oxford. Sub-state and state tournaments will be in the following weeks.

The Homewood tennis team has had a successful run the last few seasons, with the sectionals set for April 16-17 at West Homewood Park. The state tournament will be held in Mobile on April 21-22.