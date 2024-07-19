Local athletes compete in AHSAA All-Star Week

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood’s Annie McBride (11) attempts a pass as Mountain Brook’s Sophie Hicks (16) blocks the ball during a Class 6A second-round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood’s Winston Jones returns the ball in a championship singles match against Mountain Brook’s George Dumas during the Class 6A tennis sectionals at the Pelham Tennis Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood head coach Sean McBride talks with the Lady Patriots after the AHSAA Class 6A girls State Championship game against Saint Paul at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Homewood's Morgan Maddox tees off during the Class 6A state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Deangelo McDaniel Homewood's Emma Brooke Levering was the overall winner in the 6A state championship cross-country meet in Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Photo by Deangelo McDaniel. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood’s Gideon Malone (3) dribbles the ball downfield in a match against Spain Park at Waldrop Stadium on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney John Carroll’s Sebastian Guerrero (9) moves the ball downfield in an AHSAA Class 4A-5A second-round playoff game at Indian Springs School on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. John Carroll fell to Indian Springs 2-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood’s Foster Laird approaches the finish line during the Class 6A boys race of the AHSAA State Cross-country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The Alabama High School Athletic Association held its annual All-Star week in Montgomery this past week, July 15-19.

The week is an opportunity for coaches and athletic administrators around the state to congregate for clinics, banquets and other events. Rising seniors were selected to play in all-star games in each sport.

Here is a look at how the Homewood and John Carroll high school athletes selected fared in their all-star opportunities. Each of the athletes played on the North teams, competing against South all-stars.

Homewood

Emma Brooke Levering, the defending Class 6A state champion, ran 18 minutes, 41 seconds, in the girls cross-country competition to claim the individual title. The North team won the competition 17-35.

Kelly McNair was one of the coaches for the North team.

David Laird finished sixth overall in the boys cross-country competition, running a 16:22. The North boys won 20-41.

Morgan Maddox paired with Geraldine’s Jaycee Berrong to beat the South duo of Auburn’s Hannah Halverson and Trinity Presbyterian’s Eden Pendleton 12-6. The North girls golf team won the competition 51-39.

Gideon Malone played for the North boys soccer team in the 4-1 win.

Annie McBride had a shot on goal in the North girls soccer team’s 4-1 win.

Sean McBride coached the North girls soccer team to a 4-1 win.

Winston Jones paired with Northridge’s Tommy Rowan, but fell in three sets to Trinity’s James Treadwell and Jason Mun of Houston Academy, 6-1, 2-6, 10-4, in the boys tennis competition.

John Carroll

Sebastian Guerrero assisted on a goal in the North’s 4-1 boys soccer win.