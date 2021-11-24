New coach, new focus: Lady Patriots seek to have more energy, depth

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Katelyn Pope (5) dribbles the ball during an area game at Briarwood Christian School on Jan. 15. Pope is one of two seniors for the Lady Patriots this season. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Mira McCool (32) passes the ball guarded by Briarwood’s Kate Saunders (24) during an area game at Briarwood Christian School on Jan. 15. The Patriots defeated the Lions 33-26. × 3 of 3 Expand Homewood’s Susie Whitsett (12) dribbles the ball guarded by McAdory’s Na’kiya Hall (34) in a game between McAdory and the Patriots held at Homewood High School on Dec. 7. Prev Next

In Gavin King’s eyes, the summer is one of the most important stretches for a high school basketball team.

It was doubly important for the Homewood High School girls basketball team this year, considering King is entering his first year as the head coach of the Lady Patriots and he is committed to playing a brand of basketball not found in many places.

King estimated Homewood played about 25 summer games over a stretch of a few weeks when high school teams are permitted to play. That allowed the Lady Patriots to get accustomed to the aggressive, fast-paced game they are going to play.

In order to do that effectively, it takes a committed coach, players that buy in to that philosophy and, perhaps most importantly, depth.

It takes time for all of that to come together.

“You can’t just show up and say, ‘Hey guys, let’s play fast and get the ball down the court,’” King said. “That takes a lot of new drills and a different rotation pattern. We’re playing a lot of girls, throwing a lot of them in and doing it with a lot of intensity.”

Early on this season, King said the goal would be for the Lady Patriots to get to the point where “they’re comfortable playing that fast without thinking.” Throughout the summer, he saw his team grow more comfortable with what he expects.

“We’ve got a group that’s willing to play fast,” he said. “There was a little bit of an adjustment period this summer learning exactly what that means.”

The Lady Patriots’ practices are probably more intense than anything the team will see in games, and that’s by design.

“We don’t call a lot of fouls. There’s a lot of repetitions of drills that simulate what you want to do in a game,” King said. “A lot of our drills are to the buzzer, then a new drill starts.”

× Expand Gavin King, the new head basketball coach for the Lady Patriots.

King seems serious when he says the plan is to use the entirety of the varsity roster this season. His substitution patterns will be about as frenetic as the team’s pace of play, with multiple new players coming in at each dead ball. That allows the players on the floor to go all out for the time they are out there, with no thought to conserving energy.

“We definitely plan on going five in, five out, often,” he said.

In order for that to work, though, the roster has to allow for that, and King believes it does. He said there have been days where the second unit on the floor has outpaced the first, and vice versa.

“This team is rare because I don’t know that I’ve ever felt like I had more than 10 girls where I felt there wasn’t a drop-off after the first five. This summer, we’ve gone through multiple lineups, and when something comes up, they’re so interchangeable,” he said.

With that said, Homewood is still a relatively young team this season. There are two seniors, two juniors and a bunch of underclassmen.

Caidyn Cannon and Katelyn Pope are the team’s seniors and King is expecting much from both, especially to lead the team in the second half of the year, as the games ramp up in intensity.

“When she’s open, she’s shooting it, and that’s what we want her to do,” King said of Pope. “She’s also improved with her defense.”

Cannon has played varsity ball since she was a freshman and is hard to stop when attacking the basket as a slasher.

Ava Pepper and Maddie Massie are the two juniors. Pepper will see a bump in her role this season and Massie is back on the hardwood after taking a year off. Massie is a star soccer player and brings an edge to the Lady Patriots, especially defensively.

“She’s very fast, tenacious and has been a good addition,” King said.

Sophomores Mira McCool, Kayla Warren and Susie Whitsett all played on varsity last year and are capable of having big games for the Lady Patriots this season as well.

Laine Litton, Charlotte Deerman, Annie McBride, Ella Serotsky and Hollis Tangye are all freshmen on the varsity team. Lydia Pope and Madeline Alford are also expected to be among the junior varsity players given a chance to earn varsity time.

“Being this young is exciting because we want to see how we can compete,” King said.

Homewood plays some tough foes before area play begins, facing the likes of Pelham, Vestavia Hills, McAdory and Spain Park. The Lady Patriots are also playing in holiday tournaments at Oak Mountain and Sylacauga before dipping into Class 6A, Area 9 play.

Homewood was able to advance out of the area with Chelsea, Mountain Brook and Briarwood last year, but it won’t be easy to do so again. Chelsea is coming off a final four appearance, Mountain Brook has almost its whole team back from a year ago and Briarwood should be improved as well.