Low-cost ways to enjoy summer close to home

× Expand Staff photo Patriot Park in West Homewood offers a pool and splash pad for cooling off during summer.

Summertime in Homewood doesn’t have to mean expensive activities, busy travel schedules or long drives across town. One of the best things about Homewood is how many easy, affordable ways there are to enjoy the season close to home. From shady parks to trails and libraries, families, couples and solos alike can fill a weekend without leaving the city limits. Whether you’re looking to burn energy with the kids, get outside before sunset or simply rediscover a favorite neighborhood corner, these hyperlocal activities offer low-cost summer fun right here in town.

WALK OR PICNIC AT HOMEWOOD CENTRAL PARK

Expand Homewood Central Park offers walking paths, playground areas and open green space for picnics, conveniently located near downtown dining for families wanting to extend the outing.

Central Park is one of the easiest summer wins in Homewood. It combines a serene green space, walking paths, playground areas and room to really spread out. It’s perfect for families who need a quick outing, walkers looking for an evening activity or anyone wanting a picnic under shade trees. Be sure to bring a blanket, a soccer ball or a few snacks, and stay as long as you’d like. Located near downtown Homewood, it’s convenient to neighborhoods and restaurants if you want to pair it with a delicious dinner afterward. Entry is free and parking is typically pretty easy. Early mornings or later evenings are best during hotter weeks. Find park hours, maps and amenities at homewoodparks.com.

BROWSE AND COOL OFF AT HOMEWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY

The library is one of the most underrated summer destinations — it offers air-conditioned fun, enrichment activities and a quiet space all in one. Families can check out summer reading programs, story times and youth activities, while adults can browse books on their list, use Wi-Fi or simply enjoy a calm afternoon indoors. It’s especially helpful on stormy or extra-hot days when outdoor plans aren’t ideal. Located on Oxmoor Road, the library is central and easy to access. Admission is free, as are many of the programs. Be sure to check their website for program schedules and registration at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

EXPLORE THE SHADES CREEK GREENWAY

Expand The Shades Creek Greenway along Lakeshore Parkway offers a paved, mostly shaded multi-use path for walking, jogging or biking, with free access and no reservation required.

For those wanting movement without needing high-level fitness, the Shades Creek Greenway is a strong choice. This paved multi-use path is great for walking, jogging, biking or pushing a stroller. Many sections are shaded and relatively flat, so it works for many ages and fitness levels. You can do a quick 20-minute walk or a longer outing if you have the time. Be sure to bring water, sunscreen and comfortable shoes. Access points are available along Lakeshore Parkway near Homewood, making it easy to hop on for a quick visit any time. When the weather is very hot, go in the mornings or evenings. Entry is free, and no reservation is needed. View trail maps, distances and user reviews at alltrails.com/trail/us/alabama/lakeshore-trail-homewood-shades-creek-greenway.

COOL OFF AT THE POOL AND SPLASH PAD AT PATRIOT PARK

Expand Staff photo Patriot Park in West Homewood offers a pool and splash pad for cooling off during summer.

On hot summer days, Patriot Park becomes one of the best places in Homewood to cool off. It offers something for all ages; kids can run through the splash pad while older children and adults enjoy the pool. It’s an easy way to spend a few hours without committing to a full-day outing. Located in West Homewood, the park is convenient for local families, and parking is available. There is typically a small admission fee for the pool area, so it’s a good idea to check current hours and rates before visiting. Memberships are also available. Bring towels, sunscreen and water. Plan to go earlier in the day or later in the afternoon to avoid peak heat. Check current hours, rates and membership options at homewoodparks.com.

CATCH A SUNSET STROLL IN DOWNTOWN HOMEWOOD

Not every activity needs tickets or special reservations. A summer evening walk through downtown Homewood can be one of the most enjoyable low-cost options around. The sidewalks, neighborhood feel and people-watching atmosphere make it ideal for couples, families or friends meeting up after a long day at work. You can browse public spaces, do some window shopping and enjoy the energy of the area without spending a dime. If you choose, you can add dessert, coffee or a quick round of appetizers in the evening. Start near 18th Street South, and explore from there. Parking is usually available in most public areas. Go around sunset when temperatures drop and the district feels livelier, especially on weekends. Explore dining, shopping and event listings at homewoodchamber.org.

PLAN A FAMILY BIKE RIDE

Homewood’s connected neighborhoods and residential streets make it a great place for a casual family bike ride. This activity combines exercise, exploration and quality time with almost no cost. Choose flatter routes through Edgewood or other residential sections, and stop at a park midway for water breaks. Helmets are strongly recommended, especially for the little ones. Go in the morning before traffic increases and temperatures begin to rise. Bring water and wear visible clothing. There is no ticket or fee, and you can customize the ride length based on age and ability.

BUILD A DIY SCAVENGER HUNT

Sometimes the most memorable activities are homemade. Create a scavenger hunt with stops around Homewood — find a mural, a fountain, a playground slide, a historic sign, a specific flower or a neighborhood landmark. It turns familiar places into an adventure and costs almost nothing. Families with younger kids will love the challenge. Use parks, sidewalks and public areas only, and keep the route short in the heat. Bring phones for photos and water bottles for much-deserved breaks. You can start anywhere in town and finish with a picnic or popsicles at home. Find neighborhood inspiration and local event listings at homewoodchamber.org.

GRAB SOME ICE CREAM — THE PERFECT SUMMER TREAT

Few summer traditions feel more timeless than heading out for ice cream on a warm evening. Homewood has several great spots that make it easy to turn dessert into a full outing. Families can celebrate the end of a busy week, friends can meet for treats and couples can enjoy an easy date night. Local favorites include Big Spoon Creamery for artisan flavors, Edgewood Creamery for a classic scoop-shop feel, and others in downtown Homewood for cookies or sweet treats. Costs vary by order, making it easy to fit most budgets. Go in the evening to enjoy cooler temperatures, and add a walk through town afterward for a classic summer night. Browse flavors and locations at bigspooncreamery.com and bhamcreameries.com.