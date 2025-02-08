Lady Patriots earn regional berth

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Basketball The Homewood High School girls basketball team won the Class 6A sub-regional game against Huffman on Feb. 7, 2025.

Homewood High School hosted a pair of energetic Class 6A sub-regional basketball games over the weekend.

The Lady Patriots knocked off Huffman on Friday night to advance to the Northeast Regional for the first time in five years. Homewood overcame a slow start to beat Huffman 62-48.

Ellis McCool was the star of the show, posting a monster game with 34 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks. She hit 16-of-17 free throws and Huffman had no answer for her. Ava Robinson scored 14 points, while Lane Crowe filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and five assists in a strong performance.

Homewood's boys hosted longtime rival Mountain Brook on Saturday evening, as the gymnasium was filled to the brim. Homewood sold out of digital tickets before 1 p.m. Saturday..

However, Mountain Brook edged the Patriots 48-38 to move on to the regional tournament for the 14th straight year. Latham Binkley scored 16 points and Kaleb Carson added 15 points in defeat.

Homewood finished the first year under head coach Elijah Garrison with a record of 19-11.

Homewood's girls will be playing Fort Payne at the regional tournament on Feb. 17. Game time will be finalized in the coming days.

John Carroll's boys played in the Class 5A sub-regional round, falling to Ramsay 66-36.