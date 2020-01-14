Joy League Baseball registration opens in February

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stephen McGhee. Registration for the 2020 Joy League Baseball season opens Feb. 1.

Registration for the 2020 Joy League Baseball season opens Saturday, Feb. 1, at Edgewood Elementary School. Edgewood will host registration each Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon during the month of February. The final day of registration is Feb. 29.

Joy League is open to boys and girls ages 4-12. The cost for the season is $35 per player and includes each player’s jersey and cap. Practices will begin March 7. Opening Day is scheduled for April 4, and the season will conclude June 13.

This year marks the second season for Joy League to play its games at Homewood Middle School. League Commissioner Tim Meehan says the change has been positive for the league.

“Our parents and players love the new fields,” said Meehan. “We’re very grateful to [Superintendent] Dr. Bill Cleveland and everyone at Homewood City Schools for their support of the league.”

Joy League has been an institution in the community since 1958, when John J. Smith, Sr. founded the league in order to provide his son and other area children a chance to play organized baseball. Smith believed that every child who wants to play baseball should have the chance to play, and the league he created emphasizes sportsmanship and having fun while learning to play the game.

Joy League is based in Homewood, but there is no residency requirement for registration. Anyone who wants to play is welcome. For more information, call Tim Meehan at 205-913-3902. You can also request a registration form by emailing joyleaguebaseball@gmail.com or visiting www.joyleague.org.

Submitted by Stephen McGhee.