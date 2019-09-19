Cavs let one slip away against Woodlawn

× 1 of 29 Expand Jimmy Mitchell John Carroll's Jeremiah Gibbs (8) during a game between John Carroll and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Lawson Field in Birmingham. × 2 of 29 Expand Jimmie J. Mitchell John Carroll's Jeremiah Gibbs (8) dives for a touchdown during a game between John Carroll and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Lawson Field in Birmingham. × 3 of 29 Expand Jimmie J. Mitchell John Carroll's Jeremiah Gibbs (8) runs after a catch during a game between John Carroll and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Lawson Field in Birmingham. × 4 of 29 Expand Jimmie J. Mitchell Woodlawn's Jeremiah Evans (8) breaks up a pass during a game between John Carroll and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Lawson Field in Birmingham. × 5 of 29 Expand Jimmie J. The John Carroll Catholic High School football team is much improved from last year.

After winning one game all of 2018, the Cavs won their first two this fall. However, they’ve lost their last three, the third of which came on Thursday night in a disappointing 12-7 defeat to Woodlawn at Lawson Field in a Class 5A, Region 4 contest.

In those three losses, John Carroll has been competitive, but a failure to capitalize in the red zone has been an issue in each of them.

“We have been on the 1-yard line for three games and we have snapped it over the (quarterback’s) head three times,” John Carroll head coach Logan Colafrancesco said. “And that’s coaching. That’s my fault.”

On Thursday, that scenario unfolded for John Carroll early in the second quarter, after a bad snap forced Woodlawn’s punter to fall on the ball at the 6-yard line. John Carroll had second-and-goal from the 1, but ended up turning the ball over on downs a few plays later on the 30.

For much of the game, it appeared as if that missed opportunity would prove inconsequential. John Carroll’s offense scored on its second drive of the game, with a 70-yard drive capped off by Jeremiah Gibbs’ 2-yard touchdown run to give the Cavs a 7-0 lead. Gibbs was the Cavs’ workhorse on the night, carrying the rock 19 times and picking up 94 yards.

In a bizarre first quarter, three touchdowns were called back due to penalties and John Carroll quarterback Jharad Johnson and running back Aaron Mason both took trips to the training table with injuries. Johnson returned to the game on the Cavs’ next drive, but Mason observed the conclusion of the contest on crutches.

Mason gobbled up 78 rushing yards on six early carries before getting hurt. Johnson completed 16-of-27 passes for 177 yards on the night. His preferred targets were Quad Harrison (five catches, 58 yards) and Oneal Mearchant (four grabs, 68 yards).

John Carroll (2-3, 0-3 in region) recovered an onside kick to begin the third quarter, the Cavs’ second recovery after also executing one in the first quarter. But the rest of the second half belonged to Woodlawn.

The 7-0 score held through three quarters. Jarvis Leeth ran it in from 6 yards out to get the Colonels on the board with 9:48 to play, but the two-point conversion failed and John Carroll maintained a 7-6 lead. Leeth had 60 yards on 15 carries overall.

The next three drives ended in fumbles, two by John Carroll and one by Woodlawn. The Colonels halted the turnover parade, as freshman quarterback Khalifa Keith floated a jump ball to Cornelius Grant in the end zone. Grant came down with the ball between two Cavs defenders for the 36-yard touchdown, despite Cavs cornerback Isaiah Ambroise coming away with the football after the players went to the ground. The touchdown put the Colonels up 12-7 and they held on from there.

The Cavs had one final chance after getting the ball back with less than a minute to play. After an incompletion and a sack on the first two plays of the drive, Johnson hit Mearchant down the sideline for a 38-yard gain. On the final play of the game, the Cavs lateraled the ball a few times and advanced to the 20-yard line before the play was blown dead.

John Carroll’s defense played well overall, especially through three quarters. Luke Harris picked off a pass in the second quarter and Lawrence Johnson recovered the fourth-quarter fumble.

“We’re 2-3, we’re a lot better football team than we were last year, but we’ve let three games slip away,” Colafrancesco said.

Next Friday, John Carroll hosts Fultondale in a non-region matchup.