Cavaliers fall to St. Michael 49-28 in first game on new turf

John Carroll Catholic High School’s football team debut on its new turf at Pat Sullivan Field didn’t go as planned Friday night. St. Michael Catholic High School built a 49-point halftime lead behind quarterback Gunner Rivers and running back Noah Moss to secure a 49-28 win over John Carroll.

“We didn’t come out too hot, but responded in the second half,” said John Carroll head coach Will Mara. “We have a lot to clean up. We have to coach them up better and next week, we’ll get after it. Hopefully we have learned a lot these last two weeks and it pays off next week.”

The Cardinals (2-0) opened with fireworks on their first snap when Rivers connected deep to set up an early score. Moments later, he found Moss out of the backfield for a touchdown that gave St. Michael a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.

Moss provided the highlight of the night later in the first quarter. The senior running back broke free for a 71-yard scoring run, ripping through ankle tackles to double the Cardinals’ advantage. His third touchdown came in the second quarter on a 40-yard sprint, pushing the lead to 28-0 after Brody Jones' 20-yard touchdown run moments earlier.

John Carroll (0-2) moved the ball into St. Michael territory on each of its first two possessions, but turnovers ended both drives. The Cavaliers’ struggles continued as they closed the first half on a stretch of eight straight incompletions, including two interceptions.

Meanwhile, St. Michael’s offense saw Nygel Mitchell score on a 19-yard run midway through the second quarter, and Rivers delivered a 44-yard strike to Tucker Tomlinson for another score. Rivers capped the half by finding Jones again, sending the Cardinals into the break up 49-0.

By halftime, Rivers had completed 14 of 16 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Moss finished the half with 165 total yards on 11 touches to go along with his three scores. The Cardinals rested their starters in the second half.

Jackson Rankin put John Carroll on the board in the third quarter. The senior receiver scooped up a short, bouncing punt late in the third quarter and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown.

The Cavs closed the night with a surge. Starting quarterback Garrett Barnes exited after a hard tackle on a run early in the fourth quarter, but backup Harry White came in and immediately found Isaac Kelley for a 4-yard touchdown pass. On the Cavaliers’ next possession, White led a quick four-play, 45-yard drive that ended with a 16-yard scoring strike to Truman Vines.

Debo Battle finished the game with a 7-yard touchdown run.

White finished 4 of 4 in relief duty for 41 yards passing.

Rankin tallied five catches for 70 yards receiving to go along with his punt return score.

St. Michael is now 2-0 in the series, winning the inaugural matchup nearly a year ago to the day, 20-19 on Aug. 30, 2024.

Both teams begin region play next week, with St. Michael hosting W.S. Neal and John Carroll hosting Carver-Birmingham.

Barlow Wealth Advisory Group is a proud sponsor of John Carroll football coverage this fall.