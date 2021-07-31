John Carroll Football Preview: Cavs looking to raise bar in 2021

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Aaron Mason (6). × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. Seth Seidenfaden (33). × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Left: Homewood’s Luke Keown (00) blocks a shot at the goal in a game against Briarwood at Waldrop Stadium on March 9. Photo by Erin Nelson. Right: John Carroll’s Macey Ogle (21) pitches during a Hoover Round Robin game March 13 at Hoover High School. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. John Carroll’s Macey Ogle (21) pitches during a Hoover Round Robin game March 13 at Hoover High School. Prev Next

Last season was a terrific start for the head coaching tenure of Will Mara. The John Carroll Catholic High School football team posted a 5-5 record, reaching the .500 mark for the first time since 2010.

Mara takes great pride in the school. He played there and coached there for many years before being elevated to his current position.

He was also on the last John Carroll team to make the playoffs in 2009. He wants to change that distinction, and he wants his team to believe that it is possible to do so.

“We want 5-5 to be a mediocre season in the near future,” Mara said. “We don’t want to strive for 5-5, but there’s definitely excitement around [what they did last year].”

Interest in the team has skyrocketed at the school, and there is a positive energy surrounding the program. The Cavaliers lost some key leaders from last year’s team, but Mara is excited about the possibility of seeing others step into big roles.

“We haven’t had any issues at all. The leadership has been great. They’re stepping into roles the seniors had last year,” Mara said.

OFFENSE

Many John Carroll players typically play on both sides of the football out of necessity. Players are certainly not pigeon-holed into one position.

Campbell McFadden is a great example of that. He started at right tackle for the Cavs last year. This year, he could end up being a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, defensive back or a combination of all of those.

“He can play all 22 [positions on the field],” Mara said.

McFadden is one of four players battling to be the John Carroll quarterback this fall, as he is in competition with Carson McFadden, Tyler Black and AJ Edwards as well.

Any of those guys who do not win the battle will all see significant playing time elsewhere.

In the backfield, Aaron Mason is back after missing nearly all of the last two years with multiple knee injuries. He was cleared to practice early in the summer and was hoping to be close to 100% by the time the season began. He will share the load with Derrick Davis, a junior transfer from Hewitt-Trussville.

Quad Harrison is the top returning receiver for John Carroll. His length and size are garnering college attention, and Mara wants to play him as a tight end when possible. Out wide with Harrison will be players such as Campbell McFadden, Edwards, Black and Ryan Redmond.

Much of the offensive line returns from last fall. Davis Deason anchors the unit from the center position, while Greg Shunnarah and Chase Botthof play right and left guard, respectively. Jacob McMahon has settled in at left tackle, but Mara is still looking for Campbell McFadden’s replacement at right tackle.

“It’s a great group and I can’t say enough about them,” Mara said.

DEFENSE

Chris Allarde returns as the defensive coordinator and will continue to call the fronts and blitz packages. Terrance Slaughter coaches the secondary and will also continue to call many of the coverages.

Zach Archer is back at outside linebacker for John Carroll, while Edwards will see plenty of time at safety. Harrison will likely see time on defense as well, playing some safety or outside linebacker.

Up front, Lawrence Johnson returns along the defensive line. He has played as an end in the past, but Mara wants to play him some at nose guard this season because of the havoc he wreaks on opposing centers. Tyler Johnson and Kennedy Bonner will also play on the line.

At linebacker, Campbell McFadden and Deason will be contributors as well. Jonah Gibbs, Sebastian Guerrero and John Michael Wos are other guys Mara mentioned as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Guerrero kicked for the middle school team last year, and Mara said he was impressive. Guerrero and Seidenfaden both have the ability to kick and punt and will likely share those duties between the two of them.

SCHEDULE

John Carroll’s schedule has an odd setup to it this fall. The Cavs play their first four games at home, but five of the last six are on the road.

“I don’t know how I feel about the first four at home and being away [nearly] the rest of the time, but we’re going to take it as we get it. We can’t really change it,” Mara said.

The Cavs open the season with non-region games against Fultondale and Moody before jumping into Class 5A, Region 5 play with home dates with Carver-Birmingham and Cordova.

John Carroll then faces Fairfield, Parker, Ramsay, Pleasant Grove and Wenonah to wrap up region play. The Cavs conclude the regular season at St. Clair County.

“We’re going to improve off last season and take it one week at a time,” Mara said.