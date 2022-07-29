John Carroll Football Preview: Cavs aiming to take next step

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas. John Carroll quarterback/defensive back Carson McFadden (17) thows a pass in a game against Cordova on Sept. 10, 2021, at Pat Sullivan in Birmingham.

When building a football program, each progressive obstacle becomes more difficult to hurdle.

Instead of shying away, though, the John Carroll Catholic High School football team is embracing the challenge of continuing its undeniable progress over the last two years.

Will Mara took over a program two years ago, mired in a stretch of nine consecutive losing seasons.

His Cavaliers broke that string in 2020, posting a 5-5 record. They made progress last year but posted another 5-5 record, missing the playoffs narrowly in both seasons.

“We’ve got to keep moving forward,” he said. “It’s hard to call 5-5 momentum, but they’ve seen a little bit of success. The first year it was 5-5 and they’re celebrating, but then we go 5-5 last year and they’re disappointed.”

The next step for the Cavs is bursting back through those playoffs. They have not been there since 2009, when Mara was a player at John Carroll.

Mara sees the building blocks in place and believes this could be the year. The Cavs’ new nutrition plan has yielded tremendous gains throughout the summer and the roster has grown for the second straight year.

In 2020, John Carroll dressed 45 varsity players. Last year, the Cavs eclipsed the 50 mark. This fall, they may have 60 or more.

OFFENSE

One of the most encouraging things to Mara is the current group’s familiarity with the offensive system. Many of the current varsity athletes played for Mara in middle school and are now playing their third high school season with him.

Carson McFadden had a strong season as the team’s quarterback last year, but the quarterback competition could get interesting throughout the season. Jayden Fennell and Mitchell Nutter have transferred to John Carroll and each possess different skill sets.

John Carroll is starting over at running back following the graduation of Aaron Mason and transfer of Derrick Davis. Mara mentioned the likes of Koron Wright and Brandon Rashleigh as talented backs with the potential to take hold of the spot.

Quad Harrison and Christian Harper will also be tough to replace out wide for the Cavs.

“What we do have now is people that have been in the system for three years, that know what we’re trying to do,” Mara said. “They’ve got great fundamentals.”

Max Plaia, Ryan Redmond and Seth Seidenfaden all played last year and could be heavy factors at receiver.

Jack Chandler is the only surefire starter returning on the offensive line, continuing the trend for the rest of the unit.

“Offensively, we’re definitely going to be young,” Mara said. “They’re eating it up. They understand what we’re doing and are working hard. We lost a lot, but we’ve got a great core group of guys.”

DEFENSE

John Carroll will also have plenty of new faces on the defensive side of the ball, but one of those newer faces has shown the potential to be an emerging star.

CJ Wyatt started last year, but this summer, the linebacker showed a determination that impressed his head coach.

“We could not get him out of the weight room in the offseason,” Mara said. “He put on 30 pounds and speed, and has been working his tail off. He’s becoming a leader by doing the right thing, but also as a vocal leader. It’s been fun to watch him.”

Jacob McMahon is back at linebacker as well and was a big part of the Cavs’ defense a season ago. John Michael Wos and Zach Archer were each big contributors in the secondary last season and are expected to stabilize that group once again.

Wright and Braydon Lowery are some other players to look out for in the secondary.

The Cavs lost a lot on the defensive line, but Mara said the mentality of the group “has been amazing.”

“Young guys are going to have to step up up front,” he said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sebastian Guerrero was a solid kicker for John Carroll last season and will contribute once again. Heath Jehu has also transferred in after moving from the Orlando area and boasts a powerful leg.

“He’s an amazing punter and kicker,” Mara said of Jehu. “He tells me he can get it [kickoffs] in the end zone. I’m hoping that’s the case.”

SCHEDULE

John Carroll begins the season Thursday, Aug. 18, facing crosstown foe Homewood at Samford University in a game dubbed the “Battle of Lakeshore.”

“It gives a little bit of excitement, getting to play in a college stadium right down the road. I’m excited about that environment,” Mara said.

John Carroll will also face Marbury and Maplesville out of region, but the games in Class 5A, Region 5, will determine whether or not the Cavs reach their ultimate goal of making the playoffs.

The Cavs will have to navigate the likes of Fairfield, Hayden, Carver-Birmingham, Pleasant Grove, Ramsay, Jasper and Wenonah in order to break through.