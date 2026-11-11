Cavaliers settle into new home among state’s top private programs

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley John Carroll’s boys and girls basketball teams participated in the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19. From the girls team, left to right: assistant coach Kim Douglas, Lily Burch, Caroline Von Hagel and head coach Matthew Kirkpatrick. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

John Carroll Catholic High School’s basketball teams spent last winter in Class 5A, Area 9 with Wenonah, Sipsey Valley and Northside. This winter looks nothing like it.

The AHSAA’s split of public and private schools placed the Cavaliers in Private Class AA, Area 3 with Briarwood, American Christian and Indian Springs. In Double-A, the area tournament only determines seeding, and all four teams advance to a regional.

Cavaliers feature depth and defense

John Carroll boys head coach Ronald Steele’s program graduated a group that leaned on shooting, and the Cavaliers who replace them look different.

“I think this team is a lot different than the past,” assistant coach John Werszner said at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19. “I think this team is going to be a really good defensive team. We’ve got a lot of depth and a lot of guys that can guard multiple positions.”

Three of John Carroll’s six seniors represented the team at media day: guards John Guerrera and Jerald Peals and forward JR Travis. Guerrera said the roster has more height than usual, and Peals is taking on a vocal leadership role after years as one of the younger players in the rotation.

“You can’t always control how you’re going to shoot,” Guerrera said. “Everyone’s going to have bad shooting nights, but you can control how hard you play on defense.”

Senior Johnathan Asuzu, a 6-foot-3 athlete, was big for the Cavaliers last season, and junior guard Jordan Beckham brings elite playmaking ability and energy. Sophomore Julian Roller, at 6-4 or 6-5, is still finding his place in the system, but assistant TJ Green said he could become one of the better players in the state. Jalen Borom and Landers McKie are the other seniors, and Adrian Rivera, Aubrey Coker, Blake Davis, Noah Moore, William Fortune and William Camp fill out the junior class.

Lady Cavs speed up the pace

The Lady Cavs won their area opener a year ago and reached the sub-regional round, where their season ended at Springville. The roster that returns lost leading scorer Emily Williams, who finished with more than 1,000 career points, and its two biggest post players.

“We’re having to change the way we play and speeding up a little bit may not be a bad thing for us,” head coach Matthew Kirkpatrick said.

Seniors Lily Burch, a shooting guard in her fourth varsity season, and Caroline Von Hagel, a forward now handling some minutes at center, are the captains.

“A big thing for us this year is that we’re all going to show up and we’re going to show out 100% of the time for each other,” Von Hagel said.

Sophomore point guard Sophia Lee started as a freshman and will handle the ball against pressure. Sophomore Ally Vargas scored in big moments off the bench last season, sophomore Layla Ritchey is in line for a starting role, and Burch’s younger sister, freshman Carolina Burch, joins the varsity team. Zindy Lopez, Litzy Lopez, Ella Hale and Myca Banks complete the roster.

Both teams opened in November against Pleasant Grove and Westminster. December brings Chelsea, Montevallo, Jemison and Bessemer City, with the boys adding the Big Orange Classic at Hoover and the John Carroll Christmas Classic.

Area play opens Jan. 9 at home against American Christian, followed by a trip to Indian Springs on Jan. 12 and the first meeting with Briarwood on Jan. 15 at John Carroll. The area tournament runs Feb. 9-13.