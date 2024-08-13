Season preview: Cavs reset following dream season

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by David Leong Nic Gagliano (52) × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Aubrey Walker (0) × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by David Leong Garrett Barnes (14), John Ford (23) × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Richard Force John Carroll Head Coach Will Mara gets ready to call a play during a game between the John Carroll Cavaliers and the Wenonah Dragons at Cavalier Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in Birmingham. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Carroll running back/linebacker Koron Wright (8) scores for the Cavaliers in a game against Carver at Pat Sullivan Field on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Carroll wide receiver/defensive back Jaylin Shepherd (15) moves to tackle Carver’s Da’Marrius Story (4) in a game at Pat Sullivan Field on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The success of last season will be hard to replicate for the John Carroll Catholic High School football team. That certainly won’t keep head coach Will Mara and his staff from trying to do it again.

After a 9-3 season and accomplishing plenty of milestones for the first time in a decade or longer, the Cavs are back for more.

“The advantage we have is that now we’ve had that taste of what it feels like, but there was also the bitter defeat at the end [in the playoffs],” Mara said. “Last year, it was a great year, a great group of seniors, and we’re going to have a tough job replacing them.”

Mara said he has seen the belief level rise in the program, as his players have seen firsthand what it takes to make a run into the second round of the playoffs.

“I’m interested to see what our team identity is going to be,” Mara said. “I want them to make it their own, and I’m excited to see that grow and how it evolves.”

OFFENSE

The biggest question mark is how John Carroll plans to replace do-it-all quarterback Carson McFadden. He commanded the offense, led the team and was able to make plays all over the field with his arms and legs.

The Cavs will not be able to replace all of that with a single player, more than likely.

Garrett Barnes will take over as the Cavs’ quarterback, and Mara has encouraged him to lean into his strengths as a player and continue to grow. Barnes is more of a pocket passer, as opposed to a dual threat like McFadden.

“We don’t need you to be another Carson McFadden. We need you to be Garrett Barnes. You’ve got a different skill set than he did,” Mara said he has told Barnes.

Harrison White is also working at quarterback for the Cavs.

In the backfield, the Cavs have four running backs who all play on both sides of the ball, so rotating them will be an important factor. Koron Wright, Tristen Rutledge, John Ford and Aubrey Walker will all garner carries.

Walker and Austin Pfarner are returning receivers, and Braden White is also working at receiver. Braydon Lowery and Joseph Waits can expect some time at tight end.

Up front, John Carroll has three returning offensive linemen, making up the most experienced unit entering the season. Anthony Mokry, Che Johnson and Elzey Gibson are all back. Mara expects Charlie Boone and Bo Burke to be among the candidates to step in at the other two spots.

DEFENSE

Mara is excited about this year’s defense, in large part due to the stability on the coaching staff. Mike Plaia returns as the defensive coordinator, and the Cavs will be able to use the same terminology from one year to the next.

John Carroll typically has plenty of players who contribute on both sides of the ball, and this season will be no different. But the Cavs do have some defenders who will be significant contributors primarily on defense.

Nic Gagliano is back along the defensive line, entering his third year as a starter. Jacob Childress and Nigel Morgan each played some last fall and are set to step into bigger roles.

Wright is a returning inside linebacker, with Alex Plaia set to gain plenty of responsibility in that role. Look for Lowery to be one of the outside linebackers. Rutledge is one of those two-way guys who can play defensive end and outside linebacker as well.

Walker and Ford will be the starters at safety, while Jaylin Shepherd and Jackson Rankin are getting work at cornerback.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Cavs are on the lookout for their next kicker and punter. Mara mentioned Alex Perrin, who likely would have contributed on special teams last year if not for a season-ending injury in the first game against Homewood.

JC Martinez is capable of contributing there as well.

SCHEDULE

John Carroll has a challenging but manageable schedule this fall. In non-region action, the Cavs open the season against Homewood on Aug. 23.

The following week, John Carroll will head south to play St. Michael, where former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers is the head coach. St. Michael has been competitive in Class 4A the last few years.

The Cavs also play Montevallo and West Blocton outside of the region.

In Class 5A, Region 5, John Carroll opens with a trip to Carver-Birmingham and a home game against Hayden, two teams that failed to make the playoffs a year ago.

The Cavs hit the road to play Carver, Ramsay and Briarwood, while hosting Hayden, Wenonah and Corner in region play.