High School Football Preview: Cavs out to prove 2023 was no fluke

The last thing John Carroll wants is for 2023 to be an outlier.

That 9-3 season represents the Cavs’ lone playoff appearance over the last 16 years, and they appear eager to change that in 2025.

The last time John Carroll posted a 3-7 season — in 2022 — the Cavs responded with nine wins the following year.

“We’ve got another senior-heavy group,” head coach Will Mara said. “They’re using last year to fuel what we do now.”

How do they repeat that improvement? By continuing to seek growth on a daily basis.

“One percent has been our big motto,” said Mara, now in his sixth year. “Every minute of every day, of every rep — whether it’s in the weight room, doing the running, the agility, the conditioning, or the 7-on-7 work — paying attention to those little tiny details and finishing all the way through.”

The Cavs lost seven games last fall, with at least four of them solidly within reach. They hope those incremental gains help flip the script this fall.

Pat Sullivan Field has a new look this year, with fresh turf and several facility upgrades underway.

“It’s been fun for the kids to watch,” Mara said.

OFFENSE

Unlike last fall, the Cavs return their starting quarterback. Garrett Barnes was thrust into the fire last season and gained valuable experience. He now has full command of the offense — along with his “cannon” of an arm.

Aubrey Coker started at running back as a freshman before suffering an injury, but he’s back and expected to have a big season. Debo Battle is also in the backfield mix.

Barnes will have several familiar targets. Jackson Rankin returns as one of the Cavs’ top two-way players. Braden White is another returning contributor. Kannon Hammock, Kieran Ford, Braden Bentley, Manley Fleming and Jason Williams are also names to watch.

Truman Vines plays both ways, serving as a tight end on offense. Isaac Kelley will also rotate in, while Andy Everett handles more of a fullback role.

The offensive line should be a strength. All five projected starters either started or played significant snaps last season: Hugh Tighe at left tackle, Nick Garrido at left guard, Colton Redmond at center, Bo Burke at right guard and Josh Chandler at right tackle.

DEFENSE

John Carroll has implemented some new defensive schemes in an effort to improve a unit that allowed 24 points per game last year.

There’s a mix of veteran and young talent along the defensive front. Nic Gagliano has anchored the line for most of his high school career. Jacob Childress, who holds an offer from North Alabama, will also make an impact. Tighe sees time on defense as well. Freshman Connie Tripp has big potential and is part of the Cavs’ next wave.

In the middle, Alex Plaia leads the linebacker corps. Bobby O’Farrell, Niajel Morgan and Joseph Hounkpe are also expected to play key roles.

The secondary features plenty of experience. Rankin enters his fourth year as a starter and is versatile across the defense. Garvey Hannon will start at safety, with Hammock and Vines providing support there.

Battle is expected to start at cornerback, with Jayden Starks, Judah Metcalf and Williams also in the mix.

SPECIAL TEAMS

John Carroll boasts a pair of reliable specialists. Ryan Swetz, a punter with a 4.5-star rating from Kohl’s, returns with a big leg. Max Sullivan, a soccer player, will handle kickoffs and field goals.

The Cavs are still searching for a full-time long snapper.