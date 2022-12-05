HS sports recap: Lady Patriots notch win over Pelham

× Expand Erin Nelson Photo by Erin Nelson on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court last Monday and put on a clinic, blowing out Calera in both contests.

The girls ran away with a 75-17 victory, as every Lady Patriots player who played in the game scored. Laine Litton led the charge with 15 points, while Kayla Warren joined her in double figures with 14 points. Annie McBride posted 9 points and 3 assists, and Molly Dorough notched 8 points. Ellis McCool was a factor on the boards, pulling down 10 rebounds to go along with 7 points and a pair of blocks. Susie Whitsett went for 6 points and 6 rebounds, and Madeline Alford also notched 6 points.

The Homewood boys picked up a 72-29 win. The Patriots were led by Jeremiah Gary, who contributed 13 points and 3 rebounds on the night. Kiran McCool scored 12 points, while Latham Binkley posted 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks. Will Pope also scored 11 points.

Homewood and John Carroll’s teams were back on the court on Tuesday, as the Cavs swept Jackson-Olin and the Patriots split with Pelham.

Homewood’s girls notched an impressive 47-43 win over Pelham, a final four team from a season ago. Warren was the only Homewood player in double figures, as she finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds to lead a balanced effort. Ellis McCool wasn’t far from a double-double, as she notched 9 points and 8 rebounds. Litton scored 8 points as well. Whitsett went for 6 points and 2 assists, Mira McCool finished with 6 points and 9 boards, and McBride had 6 points. For Pelham, Karma Wynn finished with 11 points and 2 steals, Tee King had 9 points and 2 steals, and Katlyn Hollingsworth finished with 9 points and 5 steals.

Homewood’s boys suffered a 57-52 loss to the Panthers.

John Carroll’s girls beat Jackson-Olin 56-31 and the boys beat the Mustangs 78-69, knocking down nine 3-pointers in the contest.

Homewood and John Carroll played again on Friday, with the Patriots traveling to Vestavia Hills and the Cavs playing at Cornerstone.

The Lady Patriots fell to Vestavia Hills 56-25. Sarah Gordon led the way for Vestavia with 21 points. Anna Towry had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Grayson Hudgens finished with 9 points. The Patriots then fell to the Rebels 52-48. Win Miller led Vestavia with 20 points. Jackson Weaver added 14 points.

John Carroll’s girls fell to Cornerstone 45-33 and the boys picked up a 65-54 win.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team defeated Pike Road 56-18 last Wednesday. Barrett Bridgmon (106 pounds), Buddy Ketcham (120), Moeen Almansoob (126), Sam Sutton (145), Jordan Cottrell (152), Lanham Boyd (160), Blas Correa (170), Randall Jaquez (195), Hayden Eldridge (220) and Bardon King (285) won for the Patriots in the match.

Homewood won the Gardendale Invitational over the weekend, in a tournament with 29 teams. Joseph Marcum won the 113-pound class, while Almansoob and Cottrell finished second in their weight classes. Hanif Muhammad (132) and Sutton were third in theirs.

John Carroll competed in the ASB Homecoming event last Saturday. The Cavs fell to the Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind 36-18, to Piedmont 65-18, to Pleasant Valley 54-18 and to White Plains 48-18.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.