HS sports recap: Patriots finish 3rd at Jag Classic

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys and girls basketball teams returned to action last Monday.

The Lady Patriots hosted and defeated Central-Clay County 45-5 in a dominant showing. Annie McBride led the way in an all-around effort, going for 11 points and 4 assists. Ellis McCool, Ryanne Ezekiel and Molly Dorough all finished with 6 points, with Dorough adding 4 rebounds as well.

The boys pulled out a 68-65 win in double overtime against Scottsboro in the opening round of the Jag Classic at Spain Park. Canon Armstead led the Patriots with 17 points, on the strength of 4 3-pointers. Latham Binkley filled up the stat sheet, with 15 points, 4 blocks and 4 rebounds. Jake Stephens added 9 points and 5 rebounds as well.

John Carroll’s boys opened up the Priceville Thanksgiving Classic on Monday with a 75-58 win over Priceville.

On Tuesday, Homewood’s girls hosted and defeated Moody 46-22. Mira McCool posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Madeline Alford scored 7 points in the dominant win as well.

Homewood’s boys came up just short in the Jag Classic semifinals, falling to James Clemens 62-61. John Carroll’s boys beat Brewer 74-51 in the Priceville Thanksgiving Classic.

Homewood’s boys finished up at the Jag Classic on Wednesday, knocking off Good Hope 59-47. Binkley led the way with 13 points and 4 rebounds. Stephens went for 11 points and 3 rebounds, and Armstead added 10 points of his own.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team competed in the Patrick Aaron Memorial Duals at Hewitt-Trussville last Wednesday. The Patriots finished third in the event out of 12 teams.

In the first round, Homewood defeated Oak Mountain 42-32. Moeen Almansoob (126 pounds), Hanif Muhammad (132), Bobby Chamorro (138), Sam Sutton (145), Jordan Cottrell (152), Randall Jaquez (195) and Bardon King (285) won for the Patriots in the match.

Homewood beat Thompson 38-32 in the second round. Almansoob, Muhammad, Sutton, Cottrell, Bonnyeld Rodriguez (182), Jaquez and King picked up victories. Homewood fell to Hewitt-Trussville 45-33 in the semifinals, but rebounded to knock off Chelsea 54-22 in the third-place match. In that win, Muhammad, Sutton, Cottrell, Fernando Trejo (160), Blas Correa (170), Rodriguez, King, Buddy Ketcham (120) and Almansoob won their matches.

