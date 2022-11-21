HS sports recap: Patriots football comes up short in OT

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown guarded by Saraland defensive back Xayvier Crenshaw (4) during a Class 6A state quarterfinal game at Saraland High School on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Patriots fell to Saraland 57-56 in overtime.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team mounted a furious comeback that came up a few inches short, as the Patriots fell to Saraland 57-56 in overtime in a wild Class 6A quarterfinal game last Friday night. Click here for the story of how the game went down.

Homewood finishes the season with a 10-3 record.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court Tuesday evening, as they hosted Briarwood.

Briarwood’s girls earned a 54-34 win to improve to 2-0. Mary Beth Dicen was one of three Lady Lions to reach double figures, as she finished with 11 points and 3 assists. Taylor Smith notched 10 points and 6 rebounds, while Emma Kerley led all scorers with 17 points and 8 rebounds. For Homewood, Mira McCool led the team with 10 points. Ellis McCool added 8 points and Kayla Warren contributed 7 points and 4 rebounds.

The Briarwood boys won a defensive struggle 37-32 over the Patriots. Grant Mears was the top scorer for the Lions with 9 points. Garrett Witherington notched 8 points. Canon Armstead led Homewood with 9 points and 5 rebounds.

John Carroll’s girls toppled Woodlawn 69-48 on Tuesday evening.

John Carroll’s boys blew past Parker 71-43 on Wednesday, on the strength of 11 3-pointers, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Homewood boys and girls traveled to Northridge on Thursday evening, both coming away with tough losses. Homewood’s girls suffered a narrow 61-59 loss. Mira McCool and Annie McBride each scored 14 points to pace the Lady Patriots, with McCool pulling down 3 rebounds and McBride grabbing 4 boards. Susie Whitsett finished with 12 points.

In the boys game, Homewood fell 65-56. Armstead was the high scorer, finishing with 12 points. Carter Vail filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Latham Binkley added 5 points and 6 rebounds.

John Carroll’s girls fell to McAdory 60-46 on Friday. The boys improved to 4-0 with a 71-55 win over East Limestone on Saturday.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team swept a quad match last Thursday. The Patriots beat Helena 48-30, knocked off Pell City 44-36 and took down Shelby County 61-8.

Against Helena, Barrett Bridgmon (106 pounds), Bobby Chamorro (138), Sam Sutton (145), Stevan Crosby (152), Fernando Trejo (160), Blas Correa (170), Anderson Suazo Mallen (182) and Bonnyeld Rodriguez (195) earned points for the Patriots.

In the narrow victory against Pell City, Cooper Bailey (120), Moeen Almansoob (126), Chamorro, Sutton, Crosby, Trejo, Correa and Rodriguez emerged victorious. Against Shelby County, Graham Jourdan (106), Bridgmon, Almansoob, Bailey, Chamorro, Sutton, Crosby, Trejo, Correa, Mallen and Rodriguez were winners.

Homewood finished third out of 12 teams at the Chelsea Invitational over the weekend. Almansoob, Chamorro, Sutton, Noah Whitten (160) and Cesar Martinez (170) each won their respective divisions. Bardon King (285) and Buddy Ketcham (120) finished second, Bridgmon, Hanif Muhammad (138), Crosby and Lanham Boyd (170) were third and Correa finished fourth.

John Carroll won both ends of the Southeastern Quad on Saturday, beating Susan Moore 46-24 and knocking off Southeastern 59-12.

In the Susan Moore win, Sequoah Hicks (120), Jay Zito (126), Bobby O’Farrell (138), Alex Plaia (145), Jimmy McMillan (160), Harry Kersten (170), Charlie Boone (182) and Liam Aguirre (195) were all winners for the Cavs. Against Southeastern, William Gaines (113), Hicks, Zito, O’Farrell, Keyonghun Han (138), Plaia, McMillan, Kersten, Boone and Aguirre were winners.

