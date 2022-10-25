HS sports recap: Patriots volleyball finishes season

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Homewood's Mary Przybysz (6) during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Homewood during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Homewood's Mae Lowery (10) during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team capped off a perfect region slate last Friday with a win over Briarwood. Click here for the story of the game.

Also last Friday, John Carroll earned a hard-fought 13-12 win over Wenonah to cap off region play with a win.

This week, Homewood travels to Jasper and John Carroll travels to Maplesville, as both teams wrap up regular season action.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team’s season ended at the Class 6A North Regional last week at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Homewood earned a 3-0 win over Decatur in the opening round Wednesday, but fell to Hazel Green 3-0 in the quarterfinal.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.