HS sports recap: Patriots volleyball wins area tourney

Here's a look at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team locked up the Class 6A, Region 3 title last Friday with a 28-0 win over Pelham. Click here for the recap of the Patriots’ convincing win.

John Carroll suffered a 48-7 loss to Jasper.

This Friday, the Patriots host Homewood and John Carroll heads to Wenonah, as both teams wrap up region play.

VOLLEYBALL

Last Thursday, the Homewood volleyball team swept through the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament. Homewood beat Jackson-Olin 3-0 in the opening round and then routed Minor 3-0 in the final to win the area tournament.

Homewood will play in the Class 6A North Regional tournament this week at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The Patriots will take on Decatur at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, needing two straight wins to advance to the state tournament next week in Birmingham.

John Carroll’s season ended last Thursday in the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament. The Cavs lost to Pelham 3-1 in the opening round, ending their season.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The John Carroll cross-country team competed in the 31st annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville last Saturday. Arthur Langley had a standout performance, finishing third in the boys race, running the 5k in 16:19.

Savannah Dillard led the John Carroll girls, crossing the line 64th in 23:39.

On Saturday, Homewood traveled to Georgia for the 20th annual Coach Wood Invitational. Emma Brooke Levering led the Patriots girls with an eighth-place finish, running the 5k in 18:16. Sydney Dobbins finished 52nd as well.

The boys were led by Ben Murray (32nd, 15:58), Andrew Laird (36th) and Grayton Murray (42nd).

FLAG FOOTBALL

The John Carroll girls flag football team split a pair of games last Tuesday. The Cavs fell to Central-Phenix City 13-7 but then rallied to beat Hoover 7-0. Sophia Sevier led the defensive effort for the Cavs with numerous sacks and flag pulls. Also involved in the strong defense was Emily Williams, who caught two interceptions, and Anna Grace Fuller and Gracie Mills, who each came up with one. The lone offensive touchdown was scored by Ceci Jehu, with the point-after being caught by Kaylynn Nutter.

