HS sports recap: Patriots football stays unbeaten in region

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) runs through a tackle attempt during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams were in action last week.

Homewood improved to 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 3 play with a 31-10 win over Chilton County on Thursday. Click here for the recap of the game.

John Carroll fell to Ramsay 56-7 in a region game.

This week, Homewood visits Pelham in a key region game. John Carroll hosts Jasper.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll volleyball teams continued play last week.

Homewood fell to Chelsea 3-0 in a regular season match, while Homewood and John Carroll played in the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

This week, Homewood and John Carroll get set for the area tournaments. Homewood hosts the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament Tuesday. John Carroll plays in the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament at Pelham on Thursday as well. If either team finishes in the top two of the area tournament, they will advance to the regional tournaments next week.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country team ran in the Wing & A Prayer race in Anniston last Thursday, putting on a show.

Homewood’s boys swept the top six spots in the race, which was won by Andrew Laird by 26 seconds. He ran his 5k in 16:34 to lead the charge. Grayton Murray, Ben Murray, Foster Laird, Colvin Bussey and RJ Teter took the second through sixth spots as well.

Ethan Bagwell and Hayden Thomason also ran in the top 10.

The girls had a string of impressive finishes as well, as Emma Brooke Levering, Sydney Dobbins, Maris Owen, Bailey Zinn, Camille Etheridge, Sophia Forrestall and Sarah Kemper crossed the line second through eighth.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The John Carroll girls flag football team picked up a pair of dominant wins last Tuesday night. The Lady Cavs knocked off rival Homewood 35-6 and beat Ramsay 41-0 in a shutout. In the win over Homewood, the offense took control with touchdowns scored by Mallory Ogle (two), Maggie Mackin, Isabella Corsini and Gracie Mills. Against Ramsay, freshman Emily Williams got the ball as quarterback for the game and led the team to the victory. Williams scored three touchdowns of her own, one on a punt return, a second on an interception for a pick six and another on a quarterback run. Touchdowns were also scored by Ogle, Riley Elkins and Kaylynn Nutter.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.