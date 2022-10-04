HS sports recap: Patriots volleyball knocks off Vestavia

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Sydney Humes (3) gets low to pass the ball in a match against Jackson Olin at Homewood High School on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team took its open date last week, while John Carroll fell to Pleasant Grove 48-13.

This week, Homewood heads to Chilton County and John Carroll plays Ramsay, both on Thursday, as the teams continue region play.

VOLLEYBALL

The John Carroll volleyball team split its two matches last week. On Tuesday, the Cavaliers suffered a tough five-set loss to Pelham. But the Cavs rebounded on Thursday to sweep Ramsay 3-0.

Stat leaders from the week:

Meredith Davis: 18 kills, 35 digs

Maria Groover: 26 kills, 41 digs

Stella Yester: 46 digs

Helen Macher: 71 assists, 38 digs, 3 aces

John Carroll is now 15-19 on the season. This week, the Cavs travel to Helena on Tuesday and play in a tri-match Thursday. They also play in Homewood’s Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

Homewood split a pair of matches last week as well. The Patriots notched an impressive win over Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, but lost to Thompson later in the week.

Olivia Jackson led the Patriots with 32 kills, 30 digs, 5 aces and 2 blocks. Sydney Humes led the defense with 43 digs and 4 aces. Mary Przybysz tallied 60 assists, 19 digs, and an ace.

Homewood is now 13-19 on the season. This week, the Patriots host Chelsea on Tuesday before hosting the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The John Carroll cross-country team sent several athletes to the Jesse Owens Classic over the weekend. The event was held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, which is where the state meet will be contested next month.

Arthur Langley was the only Cavaliers athlete to run in the gold feature. He finished 16th overall, posting a 5k time of 15:31.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The John Carroll girls flag football team posted a pair of dominant wins last Tuesday, a 28-6 win over Moody and a 39-0 shutout against Helena. In the Helena win, Emily Williams intercepted two passes, scoring touchdowns on each return. Anna Grace Fuller and Maggie Mackin each returned an interception for a touchdown as well. Williams also returned a punt for a touchdown, while Mackin scored the lone offensive touchdown.

In the Moody win, the offense was led by quarterback Gracie Mills, who threw for three touchdowns and scored a rushing touchdown. The touchdown passes were caught by Williams, Mackin and Mallory Ogle.

