HS sports recap: Cavs open flag season with win

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Athletics The John Carroll Catholic High School flag football team opened the 2022 season with a win.

Here's a look at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team suffered a loss to Pinson Valley last Friday night in a tough non-region matchup. Click here for the story of that game.

This week, the Patriots take their open date. John Carroll took an open date last week, but is back in action this week against Pleasant Grove.

VOLLEYBALL

The John Carroll volleyball team challenged itself last week against some of the top competition in the area and state.

The Cavaliers split two regular season matches during the week, beating Tuscaloosa County 3-1 on Tuesday and falling to Briarwood 3-0 on Thursday.

Over the weekend, the Cavs played in the HeffStrong Tournament at the Finley Center. John Carroll suffered 2-0 losses to McGill-Toolen and Sparkman before notching wins over Shades Valley (2-0), Mortimer Jordan (2-0) and Providence Christian (2-1). Hartselle beat the Cavs 2-1 to end their run.

Stat leaders from the week:

Stella Yester: 82 digs, 13 aces, 2.0 passer rating

Helen Macher: 168 assists, 51 digs, 8 aces

Meredith Davis: 32 kills, 72 digs, 8 aces

Maria Groover: 62 kills, 36 digs

The Cavs are now 14-18 on the season. This week, John Carroll hosts Pelham on Tuesday and plays at Ramsay on Thursday.

Homewood lost to Auburn in five sets last Wednesday, before competing in the HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend and finished tied for ninth. The Patriots finished second in pool play after wins over Hartselle and Florence, with a tight loss to Bayside (25-23, 25-23). The Patriots then played Mountain Brook in the first round of gold bracket play, falling in three sets to the eventual tournament winner.

Mira McCool led the offense with 51 kills and 5 blocks. Olivia Jackson contributed 47 kills, 52 digs and four aces. Recent Florida A&M commit Sydney Humes led the defense with 100 digs and 7 aces. Mary Przybysz tallied 114 assists, 53 digs, and three kills.

The Patriots are now 12-18 on the season. This week, Homewood travels to Vestavia Hills on Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country team competed in the Black & Gold Classic in Scottsboro last Saturday. There were impressive performances on the boys and girls teams for the Patriots.

Emma Brooke Levering placed third, running the 5k in 18:24. Sydney Dobbins was 12th, while Sophia Forrestall (21st), Bailey Zinn (22nd), Caroline Wilder (27th) and Camille Etheridge (28th) all finished in the 20s.

Ben Murray and Grayton Murray finished eighth and ninth, just two seconds apart. Andrew Laird took home 13th, while Foster Laird (22nd), Colvin Bussey (26th) and Ethan Bagwell (27th) were in the 20s.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The John Carroll girls flag football opened the season with a 40-7 win over Moody on Tuesday. Quarterback Gracie Mills was in control of the offense with passing touchdowns to Maggie Mackin (two), Isabella Corsini, Kaylynn Nutter. Emily Williams scored a rushing touchdown as well. On defense, Anna Grace Fuller grabbed an interception and scored for the pick six.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.