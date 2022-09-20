HS sports recap: Patriots volleyball gets 2 area wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson The Lady Patriots come together after scoring a point in a match against Jackson Olin at Homewood High School on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team pulled out a third straight region win last Friday, beating Benjamin Russell 31-24. Click here for the story of the game.

John Carroll suffered a tough 20-14 loss to Carver-Birmingham on Friday. Click here for the story.

This week, Homewood hosts Pinson Valley in a non-region game, while John Carroll has its open date.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team picked up two area wins last week, sweeping Jackson-Olin and Parker by identical 3-0 scores during a match Wednesday. The Patriots rebounded for the double victory following a 3-0 loss to Mountain Brook the night before.

Mary Przybysz led the Patriots with 47 assists, 21 digs and 7 aces for the week. Sydney Humes led the defense with 43 digs and 10 aces. Olivia Jackson tallied 20 digs, 17 kills and 3 aces.

The Patriots are now 10-16 on the year.

This week, Homewood travels to Thompson on Tuesday, hosts Auburn during the school day Thursday and plays in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament at the Finley Center over the weekend.

John Carroll played three tough opponents last week. On Tuesday, the Cavs lost both ends of a tri-match against Chelsea and Northridge (both 2-0 scores). On Thursday, John Carroll fought area opponent Helena tooth and nail, falling in five sets.

Stella Yester led the Cavs with 28 digs, 3 aces and a 2.2 passer rating for the week. Helen Macher registered 63 assists and 35 digs.

The Cavs are now 10-14. This week, they host Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and Briarwood on Thursday before playing in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country team traveled to Huntsville over the weekend to compete in the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Park. Homewood’s girls team led the way, with Emma Brooke Levering running an outstanding race. In her event, she finished 13th with a time of 18:30. Camille Etheridge also cracked the top 100, as did Andrew Laird and Grayton Murray on the boys side.

ARCHERY

John Carroll sophomore Veronica Walker recently earned the 2022 Alabama Scholastic 3D Archery Shooter of the Year Champion honor.

In order to be eligible for Shooter of the Year, archers were required to compete in the following tournaments:

Indoor Regional

Indoor State (3rd place)

3D Regional

3D State (1st place)

Outdoor Regional

Outdoor State (1st place)

Scores from each tournament were added together and the archer with the highest cumulative points was awarded Shooter of the Year.

She also competed for the USA at the World Archery Continental Qualifier Event held in Medellin, Spain, in November 2021, where she finished 15th among the world’s best, in her division, in the Compound Event. Additionally, this past March, USA Archery announced Walker as a part of the Regional Elite Development (RED) Program for 2022.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.