HS sports recap: Patriots football wins high-scoring affair

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) carries the ball as the Patriots face Calera in a game at Waldrop Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The Patriots defeated Calera 48-38. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team earned a win over Calera in a high-scoring affair last Thursday. Click here for a recap of the game. On Friday, John Carroll fell to Hayden in a region contest. Click here for the story.

This Friday, Homewood hosts Benjamin Russell and John Carroll travels to Carver-Birmingham, as both teams remain in region play.

VOLLEYBALL

Last week, the Homewood volleyball team fell to Hoover on Tuesday, beat Minor to improve to 1-0 in area play Thursday and went 1-3 in a weekend tournament in Auburn. Homewood defeated Smiths Station and fell to out-of-state Shaw, Catholic-Montgomery and Auburn.

Mira McCool led the Patriots with 41 kills, 7 blocks, 6 aces and 18 digs for the week. Sydney Humes led the defense with 78 digs and 7 aces. The Patriots are now 8-15 on the season.

This week, Homewood heads to Mountain Brook on Tuesday and hosts area opponents Parker and Jackson-Olin on Wednesday.

John Carroll was in action last week as well, splitting a tri-match on Tuesday, beating Pike Road and falling to Thompson in a pair of matches that each went three sets. On Thursday, the Cavs fell to Briarwood 3-0. John Carroll is now 10-11 on the season.

Stat leaders for the week:

Stella Yester: 23 digs and a 2.0 passer rating

Kaitlin Gilchrist: 18 kills, 8 aces

Helen Macher: 68 assists

This week, John Carroll plays a tri-match against Chelsea and Northridge on Tuesday and hosts Helena on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood and John Carroll cross-country teams competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational last Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, the same course the state meet is held on.

Homewood’s girls stood out, especially Emma Brooke Levering. She finished ninth as an individual to lead the team, posting a time of 19:04. Sydney Dobbins had a solid showing as well, finishing 26th with a 19:50. On the boys side, Andrew Laird led the team with a 24th-place finish in 16:19.

Arthur Langley stood out for John Carroll, as the winner of the Warrior 2 Mile finished fourth in this race, posting a personal-best time of 15:38.

