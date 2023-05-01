HS sports recap: Patriots tennis claims 2nd at state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gavin King. The Homewood boys tennis team claimed the Class 6A runner-up title at the state tournament in Mobile on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Photo courtesy of Gavin King.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team picked up a dominant 13-3 win over Ramsay last Tuesday. Madison Letson, Kloeanne Smith and Elise Meacham led the team with 3 hits apiece in the contest. Letson hit a triple, drove in a run and scored 3 runs. Smith hit a double and knocked home a pair. Meacham knocked in a couple runs. Evie Driskill was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs as well. Talley Hatcher threw 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 2 hits.

Homewood suffered a 16-4 loss to Pelham on Wednesday. Smith led the Patriots by driving in a pair of runs. Laini Stewart and Jordan Howard hit home runs for the Panthers, each of them knocking in 4 runs to lead the way.

Homewood plays in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament this week at Mountain Brook. John Carroll hosts the 5A, Area 8 tournament.

SOCCER

The John Carroll boys and girls soccer teams played Northridge last Monday. The boys fell 2-1, while the girls finished in a 2-2 draw.

Homewood’s boys and girls began the Class 6A playoffs Thursday evening. The girls hosted Shades Valley and earned a dominant 10-0 victory. In the game, Maddie Massie scored her 102nd career goal. The boys took down Pell City 6-0.

Homewood’s boys and girls host Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A playoffs Tuesday. The boys game begins at 5 p.m., with the girls game to follow at 7:30 p.m.

John Carroll’s boys and girls play in the second round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday as well. The girls host Southside-Gadsden at 5 p.m., and the boys play Springville at 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood outdoor track and field team competed in the Class 6A, Section 3 meet last weekend at Northridge. Homewood’s boys won and the girls finished second in the team competition.

For the girls, Madeline Alford won the 300-meter hurdles in 46.89 seconds. Brooke Walden won the pole vault competition by clearing 11 feet on the bar. Neily Stephens won the javelin competition with a throw of 125 feet.

Girls also reaching the podium were Maris Owen (second in the 800 and third in the 400), Emma Brooke Levering (second in the 1,600 and third in the 400), Caroline Wilder (third in the 1,600 and 3,200), Alford (second in 100-meter hurdles), Sarah Derriso (third in 100 hurdles), Chandler Binkley (third in high jump), Magi Williams (second in triple jump) and Lily Giffin (third in pole vault).

Grayton Murray won three events, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. He ran the 800 in 1:56, completed the 1,600 in 4:28 and won the 3,200 in 9:45. Slate Rohrer won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.12 seconds and won the 300 hurdles in 39.44. Maxy Salazar won a pair of field events, winning the discus toss at 139 feet, 3 inches, and the shot put competition at 47-9.

Ben Murray (second in 800), Colvin Bussey (third in 800), Andrew Laird (third in 1,600 and second in 3,200), John Martin (second in high jump), Hunter Drake (third in long jump) and Elliott Allen (third in pole vault) reached the podium as well. The boys 4x800-meter relay team was second and the 4x400 team was third.

John Carroll competed in the Class 5A, Section 3 meet at Lincoln over the weekend. The Cavs boys placed second and the girls finished fourth in the team competition.

Katie Marie Everett won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 8-6. The girls 4x800 relay team also won, running the race in 10:29. Claire Humphrey was second in the 800 and 1,600, and Anna Cate Coyle was third in high jump.

KJ Beck won the 400 in 49.21 seconds. Arthur Langley won a couple events, winning the 1,600 in 4:34 and the 800 in 2:00. Aden Malpass was victorious in the 300-meter hurdles, completing it in 41.23 seconds. James Edmonds also won the pole vault competition, clearing the bar at 14-3. The boys 4x400 relay also won in 43.04 seconds.

Also reaching the podium were Malpass (third in 400), Langley (third in 3,200), Aidan Lange (second in pole vault) and Isaac Ford (third in pole vault).The 4x800 relay team finished second as well.

The state meet is this weekend in Gulf Shores.

TENNIS

The Homewood boys tennis team finished second in the Class 6A tournament last week in Mobile.

Check back with the Homewood Star later this week for a full recap of the tournament.

GOLF

The John Carroll boys golf team defeated Oak Mountain 167-168 on Wednesday. Hayes Cation and Ryan Wagley tied for the team-best round of 41. PJ DiChiara fired a 42 and Sudishan Varadan shot a 43.

