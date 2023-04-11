HS sports recap: Patriots, Cavs spring sports grab wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s John Ernest (9) high-fives Hutch Brant (7) after Brant scores for the Patriots in a match against Spain Park at Waldrop Stadium on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASEBALL

The John Carroll baseball team began play last week with a Tuesday doubleheader sweep of Fairfield, as the Cavs earned wins of 19-2 and 20-1. In the first game, Tyler Black notched 3 hits and drove in 3 runs to lead the offense. Mitchell Nutter hit a double and also knocked in 3 runs. Noah Smith had 3 hits, 2 RBIs and 4 runs. William Gignilliat drove in a pair of runs as well. Max Plaia, Aden Malpass, Gabe Wilbur and Jackson Miller all drove in a run. Seth Seidenfaden was 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored, while Luke Wammack was 2-for-4. Braxton Williams threw 6 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits, with 9 strikeouts.

In the second game, Mark Pillitteri hit a home run and drove in 3 runs. Wilbur and Nutter also knocked in 3 each. Wammack and Cole Stewart knocked in a pair each, while Gignilliat, CJ Okon, Williams and Chase Botthof also knocked in runs. Miller hit a double and Hayden Greer threw 3 hitless innings, only allowing an unearned run while striking out 5 batters.

Homewood suffered a 6-5 loss to Sardis on Tuesday, despite rallying from a 6-1 deficit. Jack Ross threw 4 innings for the Patriots, while Jeremiah Gary led the offensive attack by going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and 2 runs batted in.

Homewood took another difficult loss Wednesday, falling to Hueytown 5-4. Levi Nickoli and James Lard each hit run-scoring doubles for the Patriots, while Jackson Parris and Tripp Gann knocked in a run each as well.

On Thursday, Homewood split a doubleheader with Sardis, winning 12-8 and falling 12-5. John Carroll suffered an 8-1 loss to Leeds. Wilbur hit a double and Seidenfaden knocked in the team’s lone run.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team fell to Mountain Brook 20-1 last Tuesday.

John Carroll blew past Ramsay 22-2 on Tuesday. Ele Allarde led the Cavs with 3 hits and 5 runs batted in on the night. Emily Williams tallied 3 RBIs, while Kayla Coley-Drayton, Maggie Mackin, Mallory Ogle, Gracie Mills and Kaylynn Nutter all knocked in a pair of runs each. Ogle threw 4 innings, allowing a run on a hit, striking out 10 batters.

Homewood earned a pair of wins over Woodlawn on Wednesday, winning 16-0 and 18-0. In the first game, Madison Letson, Savvy Scott and Ava Warren all hit home runs, combining to drive in 6 runs. Kloeanne Smith and Abigail Box each drove home a couple runs, while Lauren Smith went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Grace Pilgrim threw the 3 innings, allowing only a single hit with 7 strikeouts.

In the second win, Letson, Evie Driskill and Kloeanne Smith hit homers. Elise Meacham and Ella Ray each knocked in a pair of runs, while Ava Warren knocked in a run and scored 3 runs. Anne Hope Howell threw 3 hitless innings, striking out 7 batters.

John Carroll suffered a 10-4 loss to Pell City on Thursday. For the Cavs, Ogle tallied 3 hits and drove in a pair of runs.

SOCCER

The Homewood girls soccer team was back in action last Monday, beating Stanhope Elmore 10-0.

On Tuesday, the John Carroll boys and girls swept Jasper, with the boys winning 4-1 and the girls taking a 10-0 victory. In the girls win, Belle Buckner (2), Anna Grace Fuller (2), Olivia Messina (2), Mia Mugavero, Mia Wos, Sophia Sevier and Chapel Dent scored goals. Lizzie Jehu recorded her fourth shutout of the season in goal.

Homewood’s girls picked up an 8-0 win over Gardendale on Wednesday. John Carroll’s boys and girls swept Leeds, with the boys winning 8-1 and the girls pitching a 5-0 shutout. For the girls, Buckner recorded a hat trick, with Mugavero and Wos tacking on the other goals. The defense was led by center-back Ceci Jehu.

GOLF

The John Carroll girls golf team defeated Westminster-Oak Mountain on Wednesday. Hailey Garcia and Melanie Harris each fired a 34 to lead the way, with Emilee Coon shooting a 39.

TENNIS

The John Carroll boys and girls tennis teams swept Oneonta last Wednesday.

