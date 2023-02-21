HS sports recap: Cavs start baseball season 2-0

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Carroll’s Jackson Miller (1) makes a throw to first base to record an out in a game against Homewood at Homewood High School on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 9-3. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The John Carroll boys basketball team fell to Ramsay 85-45 in the Class 5A sub-regional round last Tuesday, ending the Cavs season.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team finished fifth in the Class 6A wrestling tournament last weekend. The Patriots scored 122 points, while Mortimer Jordan and Mountain Brook tied for third with 134 points. McAdory won the tournament and Gardendale finished second.

Joseph Marcum won the 106-pound division, winning over McAdory’s Wesley Miller in the final. Sam Sutton was victorious in the 138-pound division, beating Wetumpka’s Chad Strickland in the final.

Moeen Almansoob at 120 pounds and Hanif Muhammad at 126 pounds each finished third. Buddy Ketcham (113) and Hayden Eldridge (195) finished fifth in their classes.

Bobby Chamorro (132), Jordan Cottrell (145), Lanham Boyd (152), Fernando Trejo (160), Blas Correa (170), Randall Jaquez (182) and Bardon King (285) also wrestled for the Patriots.

John Carroll sent three wrestlers to state in the 5A classification. Jay Zito won a quarterfinal match at 126 pounds. Sequoah Hicks (120) and Alex Plaia (145) also competed at state for the Cavs.

SOCCER

The Homewood girls soccer team began last week with a 12-0 win over Jackson-Olin on Monday in an area contest. Homewood’s boys beat J-O 12-0 as well.

Homewood’s girls faltered Tuesday evening, falling to Hoover 2-0.

John Carroll’s boys knocked off Spain Park 1-0 on Wednesday. Homewood’s boys beat Pinson Valley 10-0 on Wednesday as well.

Homewood’s girls won both games in the Lakeshore Shootout over the weekend, beating James Clemens 2-0 and McGill-Toolen 2-1.

John Carroll’s girls got their season started over the weekend at the Lakeshore Shootout. The Lady Cavs dropped games to LaGrange 1-0, Montgomery Academy 5-1 and Fort Payne 3-1.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team began the season last week with a 7-5 loss to John Carroll. John Carroll also played a second game that day, beating Minor 8-6.

