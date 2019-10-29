Week 10 Football Primer: Patriots wrap up regular season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood Patriots take the field at the start of a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson

Here's a look at the local high school football games this week.

Homewood (4-5) at Paul Bryant (6-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Paul Bryant High School

Last week: Homewood dominated Jackson-Olin 28-6. Paul Bryant’s three-game winning streak was snapped in a 38-21 loss to Hueytown.

What to watch: Homewood has really turned its season around. Following a 1-5 start, the Patriots have won three straight games and earned a playoff berth. They will be tested against a strong Paul Bryant team this week.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Paul Bryant 31-21 on Nov. 2, 2018. Homewood has won three of the four meetings between the schools.

What it means: Both teams head to the road for the first round of the playoffs next week, with Homewood heading to Pinson Valley and Paul Bryant traveling to Stanhope Elmore.

Mountain Brook (7-2) at Gardendale (7-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Gardendale High School

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Hoover 34-10. Gardendale fell to Oxford 31-14.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has dropped two in a row after a 7-0 start, thanks mainly to playing two of the state’s best teams in Thompson and Hoover. Gardendale began 6-0 and has dropped two of its last three.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook cruised past Gardendale 38-14 on Nov. 2, 2018. Mountain Brook holds an 8-5 lead in the all-time series and has won four of the last five.

What it means: Next week, Mountain Brook travels to Florence and Gardendale heads to Minor to begin the state playoffs.

Pinson Valley (6-2) vs. Lee-Huntsville (1-8)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 31

: Thursday, Oct. 31 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley took its second open week of the season. Lee-Huntsville was shut out by Athens 50-0.

What to watch: Pinson Valley is one of few teams in the state with a second open week during the season, and the Indians will finish off the regular season against what appears to be an inferior opponent.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley shut out Lee-Huntsville 45-0 on Nov. 2, 2018. It’s the only previous meeting between the two schools.

What it means: Like most games this week, they either serve as a playoff tune-up or a season finale. Pinson Valley will aim to use this game as a springboard for its first-round playoff game against Homewood next week.

Briarwood (8-1) at Hueytown (9-0)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hueytown High School

Last week: Briarwood concluded the region slate with a 28-18 win over Fairfield. Hueytown knocked off Paul Bryant 38-21.

What to watch: Briarwood faces perhaps its most stern test of the season against one of the top teams in Class 6A. Hueytown’s closest game this season was an eight-point win over Helena on Aug. 29. The Lions are playing well in their own right, having won each of their last seven contests after a rough start.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated Hueytown 31-13 on Nov. 2, 2018. Briarwood has won each of the three meetings between the schools.

What it means: According to Briarwood coaches, if the Lions win, they will be the top seed from Class 5A, Region 4. A Briarwood loss would make it the second seed.

Chelsea (4-5) at Pell City (2-7)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pell City High School

Last week: Chelsea shut out Calera 28-0. Pell City was held to just a field goal in a 21-3 loss to Shades Valley.

What to watch: Chelsea showed its mettle after three straight heartbreaking losses, rebounding to dominate Calera last week and get back on track. The Hornets should get another momentum-building opportunity against a Pell City team that has totaled just three points in the last three games.

Last meeting: Pell City held off Chelsea 10-7 on Nov. 2, 2018. Pell City has won two of the three meetings in the series.

What it means: Chelsea will look for its second straight win heading into a tough first-round playoff matchup at Oxford next week.

Vestavia Hills (6-3) at Huffman (2-7)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Huffman High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills cruised past Oak Mountain 31-10. Huffman fell to Clay-Chalkville 24-6.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and is looking to head into the postseason on a high note. Huffman should present an opportunity to notch a second straight win to finish the regular season.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills dominated Huffman 42-18 on Nov. 2, 2018. The Rebels hold a 14-6 edge in the series and have won the last seven in a streak dating back to 1994.

What it means: Vestavia Hills will head to James Clemens for the first round of the state playoffs next week.

Hoover (8-1) vs. IMG Academy (8-1)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover notched a big 34-10 win over Mountain Brook. IMG Academy handled Miami Norland 35-0.

What to watch: Hoover finishes up the regular season by playing one of the top high school teams in America. The Bucs won convincingly last week after a pair of consecutive one-possession victories over rivals Spain Park and Vestavia Hills.

Last meeting: IMG Academy routed Hoover 48-7 on Nov. 2, 2018. IMG has beaten Hoover in each of the previous two meetings.

What it means: Hoover hosts Sparkman in the first round of the state playoffs next week.

Oak Mountain (3-6) vs. Pace (Fla.) [3-6]

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Vestavia Hills 31-10. Pace’s game against Gulf Breeze was rescheduled to Monday, and Pace fell 24-23.

What to watch: Oak Mountain wraps up the season against an out-of-state team. A win would give the Eagles a winning record at home on the year.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

What it means: Oak Mountain will look to send its seniors off the right way after failing to qualify for the postseason.

Spain Park (3-6) vs. Shades Valley (3-6)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to previously winless Tuscaloosa County 42-21. Shades Valley knocked off Pell City 21-3.

What to watch: Spain Park will look to finish its season on a high note and rebound from last week’s disappointing loss. Shades Valley is a team much better than its record, having fallen victim to Class 6A, Region 6 and non-region foes such as Stanhope Elmore and Vestavia Hills.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills cruised past Shades Valley 42-10 on Nov. 1, 2018. It was the first meeting between the schools.

What it means: Neither team qualified for the postseason, so both will be looking to finish strong.

Clay-Chalkville (7-2) at Gadsden City (1-8)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Gadsden City High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Huffman 24-6. Gadsden City picked up its first win with a 17-14 triumph over Grissom.

What to watch: After its open week, Clay-Chalkville has ripped off four straight wins, including one over previously unbeaten Oxford. The Cougars have done it with a lockdown defense that has surrendered an average of 10 points per game over its last four.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville cruised past Gadsden City 45-17 on a rainy evening on Nov. 1, 2018. Gadsden City holds a 6-3 edge in the series.

What it means: Clay-Chalkville will play its fourth straight road game next week, as the Cougars head to Helena for the first round of the state playoffs.