Patriots make return to state volleyball tournament

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Homewood's Walker Binkley (8) celebrates during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Homewood's Mary Ellis Jarmon (2) celebrates during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Homewood's Lily Stephens (1) celebrates during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Homewood's Kamryn Coleman (12) serves during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Homewood's Kamryn Coleman (12) passes during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Homewood assistant coaches Ainsley Schultz and Jordan Pescatore during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Homewood's Mary Ellis Jarmon (2) hits the ball during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

The Homewood High School volleyball team finished as one of the top eight teams in Class 6A this fall, making its appearance at the state volleyball tournament Tuesday afternoon at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Patriots matched up with a stout Saraland team in the opening round of the tournament, falling in three sets to close the season with a 25-20 record.

Homewood was in the state tournament for the first time since 2021. The Patriots won three straight matches in the North Super Regional Tournament last week to advance.

"I'm so grateful, for our community, our kids, and for this to be the new standard; to expect to be here and want to be here," Homewood head coach Grace Burgess said. "The kids worked so hard with that in mind the whole season, but without talking too much about it. They believe in themselves and they're confident kids.

Saraland won Tuesday's match in straight sets: 25-20, 25-21, 27-25. The Spartans put forth a tremendous rally to draw even late in the third set and eventually prevailed.

For Homewood, Mary Ellis Jarmon led the offense with 12 kills, adding a pair of aces. Walker Binkley added seven kills and four blocks. Kamryn Coleman directed things with 34 assists, also compiling eight digs and four aces. Sarah Johnson nearly had a double-double, finishing with nine kills and nine digs. Addison Wood had six digs and an ace as well.

The Patriots will conclude their season as the only team from Alabama to knock off 7A favorite McGill-Toolen. They also defeated 6A semifinalist Saraland during the year. They won the area championship, finished runner-up at regionals and advanced to the gold bracket in all but one of their tournaments this year.

"The season was up and down, but they never stopped working when things weren't going well," Burgess said. "They didn't listen when people said they couldn't accomplish anything. The fact it worked out for them makes me really happy for them."