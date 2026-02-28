This week in Patriots athletics: March 2-7

× Expand This week in Homewood athletics.

Here's a look at what's happening this week in Homewood High School athletics:

Monday

Boys golf at Northriver Yacht Club-Tuscaloosa

JV tennis vs. Jasper — 3:30 p.m.

JV boys soccer vs. Calera — 5 p.m.

Varsity boys soccer vs. Calera — 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys golf at Northriver Yacht Club-Tuscaloosa

Girls golf vs. John Carroll at Highland Park — 2 p.m.

Varsity tennis at Northridge — 3:30 p.m.

9th grade baseball vs. Mortimer Jordan — 4:30 p.m.

Varsity baseball vs. Parker — 4:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Parker — 5:30 p.m.

JV baseball vs. Parker — 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

9th grade boys soccer at John Carroll — 4 p.m.

JV boys soccer at John Carroll — 5:30 p.m.

Varsity girls soccer at John Carroll — 5:30 p.m.

Varsity boys soccer at John Carroll — 7 p.m.

Thursday

JV track at Vestavia — 4 p.m.

JV baseball at Pelham — 4:30 p.m.

Softball at John Carroll — 5 p.m.

Friday

Varsity tennis at Hillcrest

Softball at Spain Park tournament

Track at Vestavia — 4 p.m.

9th grade baseball at Hueytown — 4 p.m.

Varsity baseball vs. Altamont — 5 p.m.

Saturday