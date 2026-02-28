This week in Patriots athletics: March 2-7

×
This week in Homewood athletics.
Here's a look at what's happening this week in Homewood High School athletics:
Monday
- Boys golf at Northriver Yacht Club-Tuscaloosa
- JV tennis vs. Jasper — 3:30 p.m.
- JV boys soccer vs. Calera — 5 p.m.
- Varsity boys soccer vs. Calera — 7 p.m.
Tuesday
- Boys golf at Northriver Yacht Club-Tuscaloosa
- Girls golf vs. John Carroll at Highland Park — 2 p.m.
- Varsity tennis at Northridge — 3:30 p.m.
- 9th grade baseball vs. Mortimer Jordan — 4:30 p.m.
- Varsity baseball vs. Parker — 4:30 p.m.
- Softball vs. Parker — 5:30 p.m.
- JV baseball vs. Parker — 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- 9th grade boys soccer at John Carroll — 4 p.m.
- JV boys soccer at John Carroll — 5:30 p.m.
- Varsity girls soccer at John Carroll — 5:30 p.m.
- Varsity boys soccer at John Carroll — 7 p.m.
Thursday
- JV track at Vestavia — 4 p.m.
- JV baseball at Pelham — 4:30 p.m.
- Softball at John Carroll — 5 p.m.
Friday
- Varsity tennis at Hillcrest
- Softball at Spain Park tournament
- Track at Vestavia — 4 p.m.
- 9th grade baseball at Hueytown — 4 p.m.
- Varsity baseball vs. Altamont — 5 p.m.
Saturday
- Varsity tennis at Hillcrest
- Softball at Spain Park tournament
- Track at Vestavia — 9 a.m.
- JV baseball vs. Spain Park — noon