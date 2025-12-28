This week in Patriots athletics: Dec. 29-Jan. 3

×
This week in Homewood athletics.
Here's a look at what's happening this week in Homewood High School athletics:
Monday
- Boys basketball vs. Thompson, 4:30 p.m. at Samford University
Monday-Tuesday
- Wrestling at Finley Center
Tuesday
- Boys basketball vs. Baldwin County, noon at Samford University
Friday
Basketball vs. Buckhorn
- 9th grade boys, JV girls at 1 p.m.
- JV boys, varsity girls at 2:30 p.m.
- Varsity boys at 4 p.m.
Saturday
- Wrestling at Saint James
- Indoor track and field at Birmingham CrossPlex