This week in Patriots athletics: Dec. 29-Jan. 3

× Expand This week in Homewood athletics.

Here's a look at what's happening this week in Homewood High School athletics:

Monday

Boys basketball vs. Thompson, 4:30 p.m. at Samford University

Monday-Tuesday

Wrestling at Finley Center

Tuesday

Boys basketball vs. Baldwin County, noon at Samford University

Friday

Basketball vs. Buckhorn

9th grade boys, JV girls at 1 p.m.

JV boys, varsity girls at 2:30 p.m.

Varsity boys at 4 p.m.

Saturday