The Reset: Patriots basketball in action over Christmas break

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Homewood girls basketball team began play in the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational tournament at Oak Mountain. The Lady Patriots knocked off John Carroll 63-31. On Tuesday, Homewood’s girls fell to Foley 73-69.

The Homewood boys played in the Vestavia Hills Christmas Classic on Tuesday, emerging with a 45-28 win over Helena. Louie Nanni scored 10 points to lead the way and Carter Vail added nine points.

On Wednesday, the Lady Patriots fell to Oak Mountain 53-52 in the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational.

