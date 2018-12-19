The Reset: Basketball teams pick up wins

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's PJ Davis (0) drives during a game between Homewood and Thompson on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Warrior Arena in Alabaster.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

After a week off, the Homewood basketball teams were back in action last Friday at Thompson, with both Patriots teams coming away with wins. The Lady Patriots jumped out to a big lead and finished with a 58-43 victory over the Warriors. Brinley Cassell and Caidyn Cannon each scored 11 points to lead the way, and Zoe Watts added nine points. The boys team avenged an earlier loss to Thompson and picked up a 48-45 victory. Pate Owen led the team with 11 points, while Logan Padgett and Marcello Nanni each posted 10.

The boys team played at John Carroll on Saturday and won 45-35. Bo Barber led the way with 16 points, while Padgett and PJ Davis each scored nine points.

The boys team now sits with a 10-3 record and plays in the KSA Events Classic in Orlando this week before hosting the Metro Tournament next week. The girls are 9-5 and play in Hoover’s Big Orange Classic this week before heading to Decatur for a tournament next week.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.