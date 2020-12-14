The Reset: Basketball teams play 2

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media McAdory at Homewood Bkt Homewood head coach Tim Shepler talks to the Patriots during a timeout in a game between the McAdory and the Patriots held at Homewood High School on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams began play last week by hosting McAdory on Monday. The Lady Patriots got back on track with a 62-44 win, but the boys fell 35-20.

Homewood as back in action on Friday, as the Patriots were swept by Spain Park. The Lady Patriots suffered a 65-28 defeat, while the boys fell 41-31.

WRESTLING

Last Tuesday, the Homewood wrestling team fell to St. Clair County 45-18.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field team competed in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Saturday.

Winners for the Patriots included Marin Poleshek (1,600-meter run), Reid Catherine Bunn (high jump), Crawford Hope (1,600) and Spenser Lamb (60 hurdles).

Also reaching the podium from Homewood were Caroline Wilder (second in 3,200), Alyssa Langford (second in long jump), Selah LeDuc (third in triple jump), Hope (third in 800), Hunter Drake (third in long jump) and Cross Derriso (third in pole vault).

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.