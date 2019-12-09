The Reset: Basketball teams playing well, indoor track begins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s AG Gibbons (15) dribbles the ball downcourt guarded by Oak Mountain’s Riley Sullivan (24) during a game between Oak Mountain and Homewood on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Oak Mountain High School. The Eagles fell to the Patriots 67-66. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams began last week on a positive note, as the boys and girls teams each knocked off Pelham on Monday. The Lady Patriots remained unbeaten on the year with a 59-48 win. Kassidy Schnoer led the charge with 24 points for Homewood, with Brinley Cassell adding 12 points. Laci Gogan led Pelham with 24 points, with Jaslyn Heflin and Victoria West each scoring eight points. The boys picked up a 55-35 win over the Panthers on the strength of a barrage of 3-pointers. Bo Barber knocked down five trifectas and led the way with 15 points, while Marcello Nanni got his nine points on three 3s. Pate Owen added six points and five rebounds, and Josh Lacey led Pelham with 11 points.

Homewood and Chelsea squared off on Thursday night, with the Chelsea girls and Homewood boys earning victories. In the girls game, Chelsea staved off Homewood 67-57 in overtime, as the Lady Hornets knocked the Lady Patriots from the ranks of the unbeaten. Chelsea put four players in double figures, as Jordan Parker scored 16 points, followed by Sydney Schwallie’s 15, Pressley Rains’ 12 and Ellen Fleming’s 11 points.

In the boys contest, Homewood returned the favor with a 52-42 victory. Owen led all scorers with 16 points and nine rebounds, one board shy of a double-double. Nanni chipped in 15 points as well for the Patriots. Bryant Royster (11 points) and Andrew Messier (10 points) reached double digits for the Hornets.

Homewood pulled off a sweep of Vestavia Hills on Friday night. The Homewood girls took home a 45-42 win over the Lady Rebels. Three Lady Patriots reached double figures in the game, with Schnoer scoring 14 points, Caidyn Cannon scoring 12 and Anna Grace Gibbons posting 10. Cassell also added seven assists. Vestavia’s Emma Smith led all scorers with 17 points, while teammates Alison Stubbs and Ally Smith scored nine apiece.

In the boys game, Homewood pulled away in the final period to take a 52-37 win. Barber led all scorers with 17 points, while PJ Davis added 12. Alex Dieguez scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds for Vestavia.

The Homewood girls are 12-1 and the boys are 7-4 on the season. This week, the Patriots are at Calera on Tuesday, host Thompson on Friday and host Tallassee on Saturday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field teams began their seasons on Saturday at the Magic City Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. On the girls side, Ariana Roper finished 10th in the 400-meter dash and Celie Jackson was fourth in the 1,600. Lainey Phelps won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:58, while Victoria Thompson finished ninth in that race. Reid Catherine Bunn was fourth in the high jump. Alex Brooks won the pole vault and Brooke Walden placed third, both breaking the meet record.

For the boys, Alex Wormely finished seventh in the 60-meter dash and Jon Fielding Stogner won the 3,200 with a time of 9:34. Spenser Lamb was seventh in the 60-meter hurdles, while Walker Smith (fourth) and Cross Derriso (ninth) placed in the top 10 in the pole vault. Reed Swope was fifth in the shot put.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team competed in a quad match last Tuesday. The Patriots knocked off Oak Grove 63-12 and beat Susan Moore 54-21, before falling to Wetumpka 54-18. Over the weekend, Homewood competed in the Gardendale Invitational and placed 10th.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.