The Reset: Basketball, track perform well

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams began play last week on Tuesday against Pelham. The Lady Patriots suffered a tough 55-46 loss to the Panthers. Zoe Watts led Homewood with 19 points, and Emma Blackmon added 14. The boys beat Pelham 57-39, behind 15 points from Jack Dorough. Bo Barber scored 14, and Logan Padgett added 10 in support.

The Patriots were back in action on Thursday and picked up wins over Chelsea. The Lady Patriots knocked off the Hornets 46-39, behind a double-double from Caidyn Cannon, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Watts also scored 14 points and pulled down eight boards. The boys team picked up a 54-46 win over Chelsea, as Dorough netted six 3-pointers on the way to his game-high 18 points. Padgett scored 16 points as well.

On Friday night, the Patriots picked up a sweep of Calera. The Lady Patriots earned a 62-37 win, led by 16 points from Cannon. Watts followed with 15, and Brinley Cassell had a solid game with nine points and nine assists. The boys team squeaked out a 57-55 victory, as Padgett led the way with 16 points. Marcello Nanni added 11.

The girls team now sits with an 8-5 record, while the boys are 8-3 on the year.

This week, the Patriots travel to Thompson on Friday and play at John Carroll on Saturday afternoon.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field teams competed on Saturday in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The girls team won with 90 points, and the boys team placed sixth with 41 points. Below is a list of top performers from the meet:

Makiyah Sills: won 60-meter hurdles (9.29), second in 60-meter dash (7.78)

Aiya Finch: won triple jump (37-0), second in long jump (17-7.25)

Alex Brooks: won pole vault, set meet record (11-6)

Lainey Phelps: won 3,200 meters (11:05.75)

Reid Catherine Bunn: second in high jump (5-2)

Brooke Walden: third in pole vault (10-0)

Boubacar Sylla: won 60-meter hurdles, set meet record (8.24)

Stephon May: second in high jump (6-6)

Brady Cassell: fifth in 800 meters (2:04.20)

