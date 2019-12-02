The Reset: Lady Patriots win 2 more at Turkey Jam

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood Patriots meet in a huddle during a game between Oak Mountain and Homewood on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Oak Mountain High School. The Eagles fell to the Patriots 67-66. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASKETBALL

The Homewood girls basketball team finished play in Mountain Brook’s Turkey Jam event last week. On Monday, the Lady Patriots beat Phillips 69-37. Homewood won again on Tuesday, beating Clay-Chalkville 49-41. Kassidy Schnoer led the Lady Patriots with 15 points, while Caidyn Cannon and Anna Harbin each scored 10 points.

The boys team played in the Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic at Vestavia Hills last week. On Monday, the Patriots began things with a 65-44 win over Opelika. Homewood jumped out to an early lead and cruised to the victory, led by Bo Barber’s 20 points on four made 3-pointers. Pate Owen achieved a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Lucas Padgett had 11 points as well.

The Patriots fell to Lee-Montgomery 49-46 in the semifinals on Tuesday. Homewood cut a 38-19 halftime deficit to three points late in the game and had a potential game-tying three-point attempt in the final moments that failed to fall. Marcello Nanni and Owen each scored 15 points to lead Homewood.

In the third-place game on Wednesday, Homewood defeated Vestavia Hills 54-52. Barber scored 17 points to lead Homewood, followed closely by Owen’s 16 points. Win Miller paced the Rebels with 16 points. Nanni scored 11 points.

The Homewood girls are now 10-0 on the year and the boys are 4-4. This week, the Patriots travel to Pelham on Monday and to Chelsea on Tuesday before hosting Vestavia Hills on Friday.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team competed in the Hewitt Pools at Hewitt-Trussville High School last Wednesday, with the Patriots finishing fifth as a team.

