The Reset: Patriots secure runner-up finish at Jag Classic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media McAdory at Homewood Bkt Homewood’s Carter Vail (2) dribbles the ball downcourt in a game between the McAdory and the Patriots held at Homewood High School on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Homewood girls basketball team traveled to Central-Clay County and earned a 73-49 win. Kayla Warren led the scoring charge with 15 points and added 5 rebounds and 5 steals to that. Two others were in double figures, with Susie Whitsett scoring 13 points and Hollis Tangye posting 10. Whitsett also tallied 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Charlotte Deerman had a solid night as well, going for 9 points, 4 rebounds and 5 steals.

The Homewood boys began their run in Spain Park’s Jag Classic on Monday as well. The Patriots started things off by posting a 48-30 win over Arnold (Fla.). Carter Vail led the team in scoring with 12 points. Donte Bacchus finished with 10 points and Christian Thompson went for 9 points and 8 rebounds.

The Patriots advanced to the final of the tournament with a dominant 70-50 win over Scottsboro on Tuesday. Bacchus led the charge with 21 points for the team, with Jake Dorough notching 13 points and Thompson going for a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Homewood’s boys finished out the Jag Classic on Wednesday with a 46-27 loss to Spain Park in the tournament final.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team finished seventh in the Patrick Aaron Memorial Duals at Hewitt-Trussville last week. The Patriots notched just a 45-27 win over Pelham in the first four matches, with losses to McAdory (39-30), Athens (40-34) and Arab (60-24). But the Patriots then defeated Thompson 40-36 in the seventh-place match.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.