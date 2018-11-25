The Reset: Football ends, basketball teams have solid week

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood vs. Pinson Valley Football Homewood players run onto the field during a Class 6A quarterfinal game between Pinson Valley and Homewood on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team saw its season come to an end last Friday, as the Patriots fell to Pinson Valley 48-7 in the Class 6A quarterfinals. The Patriots ended the season with a 10-3 record.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams played in Thanksgiving week events last week. The Lady Patriots traveled to Gulf Shores and won all three games they played in the Bash at the Beach, while the boys finished in third place at Mortimer Jordan’s tournament.

On Monday, Homewood’s girls knocked off Davidson 44-41. Caidyn Cannon started a big week with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Brinley Cassell added 12 points. The Lady Patriots cruised past Gulf Shores on Tuesday with a 67-32 win. Cannon led the team with 23 points. Anna Grace Gibbons had a big game as well, posting 16 points. Zoe Watts added 12 points and Emma Blackmon scored 11. Homewood beat Central-Hayneville 56-39 on Wednesday to cap off the 3-0 week. Cannon and Watts posted double-doubles. Cannon had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Watts went for 20 points and 10 boards.

The boys team opened up the Jeff Dennis Jewelers Invitational at Mortimer Jordan on Saturday, Nov. 17, with a 60-44 win over Briarwood. On Monday, the Patriots fell to Oak Mountain 57-44 in the semifinals. Homewood trailed by 13 in the first quarter and rallied to tie the game before running out of gas, according to head coach Tim Shepler. PJ Davis led the team with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Drew Dunn led Oak Mountain with 16 points.

On Tuesday, the Patriots improved to 4-1 on the season with a 56-40 win over Mortimer Jordan. Logan Padgett nearly achieved a double-double, as he piled up 23 points and nine rebounds in the contest. Marcello Nanni picked up four charges in the game as well.

This week, Homewood hosts Carver-Birmingham on Tuesday and Thompson on Thursday before a trip to Vestavia Hills on Friday.

