The Reset: Patriots basketball underway

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood High School boys basketball coach Tim Shepler won his 500th game at Homewood on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood girls basketball team picked up its second straight win to begin the season last Tuesday with a 47-44 win over Helena. The boys team opened up its season on the same night, but fell to Northridge 48-40. In the final quarter, Homewood cut the deficit to 40-37 but was unable to get over the hump. Northridge knocked down several free throws down the stretch to clinch the victory. Marcello Nanni led Homewood with 15 points, followed by Bo Barber with 11 points.

The Lady Patriots remained perfect with a 47-46 victory on Thursday night at Oak Mountain, as Anna Harbin’s basket with a second remaining in the ball game clinched the victory. Kassidy Schnoer had the task of going against Oak Mountain’s 6-foot-6 forward Hannah Edwards (10 points) and managed 13 points. Anna Grace Gibbons also scored 10 for Homewood. Abi Brown led the Lady Eagles with 15 points.

The Spain Park boys knocked off Homewood 54-51 on Thursday night. Barber led all scorers with 17 points, with Pate Owen adding 12 points and eight rebounds. Cam Crawford led Spain Park with 13 points.

On Friday, both Patriots teams secured tight victories over Carver-Birmingham. The girls team overcame a 20-point first-half deficit and rallied to achieve a 58-54 win. The boys secured head coach Tim Shepler’s 500th victory at Homewood High School with a 51-46 win. Barber helped the Patriots hold on for the win by sinking a pair of late free throws after Carver cut the deficit to 49-46. Owen led all scorers with 18 points, while Barber added 14. Mike Haywood led Carver with 12 points.

The Homewood girls hold a 4-0 record and the boys are 1-2. This week, the Patriots host Chelsea on Tuesday and travel to Thompson on Thursday. On Friday, the girls head to Fultondale and the boys host Hueytown. The Lady Patriots begin play in the Spartan Turkey Jam at Mountain Brook on Saturday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.