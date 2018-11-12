The Reset: Cross-country sweeps state meet, football advances

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Will Stone runs during the Class 6, Section 3 cross country meet on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team advanced in the playoffs with a 24-14 victory over Athens last Friday night. This Friday, the Patriots travel to Gardendale for the second round.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams capped off a dominant season at the Class 6A state meet on Saturday in Moulton, as the Patriots boys and girls swept the state championships. The girls scored 34 points, compared to Fort Payne’s second-place tally of 72. The boys scored 38, ahead of Cullman’s 96.

Lainey Phelps (18:22.51) and Will Stone (15:26.58) won the girls and boys races, respectively, and were joined by several teammates near the top of the charts.

For the girls, Edie Smith and Victoria Thompson finished third and fourth, registering times of 19:23.43 and 19:29.16, respectively. Lily Blish was 10th in 20:11.44. Other runners for the girls team included Audrey Nabors (16th, 20:21.96), Zoe Nichols (20th, 20:33.85), Adah Allen (22nd, 20:43.85), Sarah Derriso (26th, 20:49.64), Maris Owen (30th, 21:01.94) and Alex Steltenpohl (42nd, 21:31.17).

On the boys side, Carson Bedics (fifth, 16:23.21) and Jon Fielding Stogner (10th, 16:42.31) were top-10 finishers. Four others joined them in the top 20, in Logan Justice (12th, 16:45.68), Jack Gray (13th, 16:50.6), Brady Cassell (15th, 16:54.69) and Jack Harchelroad (19th, 17:09.84). Connor Warren (24th, 17:15.36), Ivan Pichardo-Njenga (45th, 17:41.28) and Grayton Murray (50th, 17:44.9) also ran.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams began play last week, with the boys and girls teams playing their first contest of the season. On Tuesday, the boys team started the campaign with a 63-55 win over Hueytown. Logan Padgett led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds. Bo Barber chipped in 16 points and PJ Davis added 11 points and a team-high eight boards.

The girls team fell to Mountain Brook, 59-37, on Thursday. Zoe Watts paced the Lady Patriots with 12 points and Anna Harbin added nine.

This week, the Homewood girls host Oak Mountain on Tuesday, while both teams play at Spain Park on Thursday. On Saturday, the boys team begins play in the Jeff Dennis Jewelers Invitational at Mortimer Jordan.

