The Reset: Football falls, cross-country sweeps section

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Len Irvine 03 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team capped off the regular season with a tight loss at Paul Bryant last Friday. Click here to read the recap of the contest.

This Friday, the Patriots travel to Pinson Valley to begin the Class 6A playoffs.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams swept the top honors at the Class 6A, Section 3 meet on Friday at the Trussville Country Club. Both teams qualified for the state meet, to be held Saturday in Moulton. Here are the times for Homewood runners:

Girls

Lainey Phelps: first, 18:03

Marin Poleshek: second, 19:08

Victoria Thompson: fourth, 19:38

Celie Jackson: fifth, 19:38

Lily Blish: seventh, 20:25

Laura Jane Kemper: eighth, 20:27

Zoe Nichols: ninth, 20:33

Sydney Dobbins: 10th, 20:34

Adah Allen: 12th, 21:19

Maris Owen: 15th, 21:42

Boys

Jon Fielding Stogner: second, 15:59

Carson Bedics: third, 16:04

Jackson Merrell: fourth, 16:28

Jack Harchelroad: fifth, 16:46

Sam Gray: seventh, 17:00

Andrew Laird: ninth, 17:11

Ben Murray: 14th, 17:40

Graham Miner: 18th, 17:54

Jack Freeman: 33rd, 18:25

Jack Galloway: 34th, 18:29

