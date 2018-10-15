The Reset: Football keeps rolling, cross-country performs well

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Da'Shaun Cottrell during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team remained unscathed in Class 6A, Region 5 play with its 34-7 win over Chelsea on Friday. This week, the Patriots travel to Carver-Birmingham for another area matchup.

VOLLEYBALL

Homewood’s volleyball team began last week with a three-set loss to Mountain Brook on Tuesday, before heading to Tuscaloosa County and knocking off the Wildcats in a best-of-three match on Thursday. Over the weekend, Homewood hosted the annual Margaret Blalock Tournament (with some help from Vestavia Hills due to ongoing construction).

In the tournament, the Patriots faced Class 7A teams exclusively, finding wins over Austin, Tuscaloosa County and Huntsville. Their losses were to Mountain Brook, Thompson and Hoover.

The tournament serves as an annual fundraiser for breast cancer awareness, and $1 of each ticket sold over the weekend will go toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

This week, Homewood hosts Altamont on Tuesday and travel to Helena on Thursday to round out the regular season.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams performed well against stout competition over the weekend at the Coach Wood Invitational in Whitesburg, Georgia, with both Patriots teams placing sixth overall in the championship division. Lainey Phelps (ninth, 18:37.44) and Celie Jackson (18th, 18:56.32) had particularly strong races for the girls, while Audrey Nabors (71st, 20:07.29), Victoria Thompson (74th, 20:13.45), Lily Blish (89th, 20:29.22) and Zoe Nichols (98th, 20:35.72) finished in the top 100.

For the boys, Will Stone led the charge with a second-place finish in 15:17.3. Jack Gray (49th, 16:23.53), Carson Bedics (51st, 16:26.4), Jon Fielding Stogner (80th, 16:48.64) and Brady Cassell (96th, 16:58.44) were in the top 100.

