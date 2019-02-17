The Reset: Basketball, wrestling seasons conclude

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Logan Padgett (34) goes up during a game between McAdory and Homewood on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Homewood High School in Homewood.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys basketball team advanced to the Class 6A sub-regional round, but the Patriots saw their season come to an end last Tuesday at Pinson Valley in a 61-50 overtime loss.

The Indians held a consistent edge in the first half, with a 15-8 lead after a quarter of play and a 22-16 edge at the halftime break.

Homewood rallied out of the locker room in the third quarter and tied the game at 24-24 midway through the third quarter with a Logan Padgett dunk. The Patriots took a 29-26 lead into the fourth quarter after Jack Dorough’s 3-pointer.

In the fourth quarter, Pinson Valley extended the lead back to six points, but the Patriots rallied in the final minute and forced overtime on a Larkin Williams coast-to-coast layup that left his fingers just before the horn. But Pinson Valley scored the first eight points of overtime and cruised to the win. Homewood finished the season with a 23-10 record.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team competed at the state tournament in Huntsville over the weekend, with the Patriots scoring 49 total points and finishing 16th overall in Class 6A. Carlos Miguel Figueroa (220-pound division) finished off a perfect 44-0 season with his third individual state title.

Other wrestlers to advance to state for Homewood were Leandro Nichols (106), Graham Miner (113), Hudson Jones (132), Abduldayam Maflahi (138), Ehab Almansoob (145), John-Mark Crocker (152), Roy Streiff (160), Levi Miller (170) and Elias Trejo (195).

SOCCER

The Homewood soccer teams started their seasons on the right foot last week. The girls team went 3-0, while the boys team went 1-0-1.

The Patriots girls began their campaign with a 10-0 victory over Hueytown on Tuesday. Grace Ann Thomas scored four goals and Maddie Massie scored two goals to lead the team. Homewood carried that momentum into the rest of the week, as it picked up a 1-0 win at Huntsville on Wednesday and a 3-0 win at Decatur on Friday.

The Patriots boys kicked off their schedule with a 1-1 tie at Huntsville on Wednesday. They then earned their first win on Friday by downing Lake Oconee (Ga.) 2-0.

LACROSSE

The Homewood boys lacrosse team continued play last week. The Patriots notched their first win of the season to improve to 1-1 overall, as they defeated UMS-Wright 16-4 on Saturday.

